6 Ontario Cities That Will Actually Pay You To Visit Them This Summer & No, It's Not A Joke
You can get prepaid gift cards and money for gas!
Hot girl summer in Ontario just got better, more adventurous, and cheaper because some Ontario cities are actually paying you to visit them, and no, you didn't read that wrong.
Other than the fact that the province has an Ontario Staycation Tax Credit to encourage people to vacation close by, these cities are offering tourists more leverage and motivation to explore Ontario.
Just as a reminder, "the temporary Ontario Staycation Tax Credit for 2022 aims to encourage Ontario families to explore the province, while helping the tourism and hospitality sectors recover from the financial impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic," the government states.
Ontarians can claim 20% of their 2022 eligible accommodation expenses. This includes a hotel stay, cottage or campground, and you can claim up to $1,000 or more, depending on your situation. All you have to do is claim the credit in your personal Income Tax and Benefit Return for 2022.
Now, other than this incredible perk of living in Ontario, cities around the province are offering people actual money to use in town or on gas!
Visiting Canada's capital is also an excellent getaway for many. Checking out Parliament Hill, walking along Rideau River and even checking out all the cool museums just got cheaper, if you wish to stay there for three nights. Ottawa is offering a third night on them, with a booking made between June 1 and October 10.
Want to go chasing waterfalls and head to downtown Hamilton for some great eats? Well, if you're going for one night, you can get $50, and if you're going for two then $100 could be all yours, so it might be time to go with the flow.
If Kingston is on your bucket list for places to road trip this summer, then you're in luck. Since gas prices are out of control and road trips are not the most popular mode of transportation these days, Kingston is offering visitors prepaid gas cards. You can get $25 to $50 prepaid gas cards depending on the hotel and package you choose.
Are you looking to take a trip to London? Well, if you go for two nights at one of their participating hotels, then you can receive a $100 VISA card to spend all around town.
Mississauga is also offering people who book two or more nights in a participating hotel a $100 VISA prepaid gift card from Tourism Mississauga with an additional $20 Square One gift card.
Taking a trip to Guelph and staying for two nights will give you a $100 VISA card to use in the summer and fall of 2022.
So, it might be a good idea to start looking for that duffel bag and get going.