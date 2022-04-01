Megabus Is Finally Resuming Service From Toronto To The US & Here's Where You Can Go
Start packing and get going.
Travel has been quite a struggle for many Ontarians during the pandemic. Many businesses even suspended their services, one of them being the Megabus.
Don't worry about your travel bug screaming at you for an escape because Megabus is back and running in Toronto.
The bus station in downtown Toronto may have looked a little like a scene from a horror movie over the past few months, but Megabus told Narcity they are "thrilled" to finally be resuming trips from Toronto to the US.
"The pandemic forced us to suspend that route, but our customers have been eager to travel again," Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus told Narcity.
Torontonians don't walk but run because you can hop on a bus and head to places like Boston, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Washington and New York.
As of Thursday, travellers can begin booking their buses for international travel, but the service won't start till May 11.
As if that wasn't enough, Megabus is also adding more weekly trips around Ontario to accommodate demand.
"This along with a general increase in demand Canada has informed our decision to add more weekly trips across Ontario in the coming months," Emberson added.
With travel restrictions easing, and Ontarians wanting to adventure more, this news can't come at a better time.
But, Megabus may be in for some serious competition as new bus services offer Ontarians a cheaper way to travel.
Earlier this week, FlixBus was offering Canadians travel fares under $10 to go to places all over the province.
Are you already messaging your travel buds to book a trip to New York or what?