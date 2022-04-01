Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
megabus

Megabus Is Finally Resuming Service From Toronto To The US & Here's Where You Can Go

Start packing and get going.

Toronto Associate Editor
​Megabus parked on the road a sunny day.

Megabus parked on the road a sunny day.

@megabus | Instagram

Travel has been quite a struggle for many Ontarians during the pandemic. Many businesses even suspended their services, one of them being the Megabus.

Don't worry about your travel bug screaming at you for an escape because Megabus is back and running in Toronto.

The bus station in downtown Toronto may have looked a little like a scene from a horror movie over the past few months, but Megabus told Narcity they are "thrilled" to finally be resuming trips from Toronto to the US.

"The pandemic forced us to suspend that route, but our customers have been eager to travel again," Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus told Narcity.

Torontonians don't walk but run because you can hop on a bus and head to places like Boston, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Washington and New York.

As of Thursday, travellers can begin booking their buses for international travel, but the service won't start till May 11.

As if that wasn't enough, Megabus is also adding more weekly trips around Ontario to accommodate demand.

"This along with a general increase in demand Canada has informed our decision to add more weekly trips across Ontario in the coming months," Emberson added.

With travel restrictions easing, and Ontarians wanting to adventure more, this news can't come at a better time.

But, Megabus may be in for some serious competition as new bus services offer Ontarians a cheaper way to travel.

Earlier this week, FlixBus was offering Canadians travel fares under $10 to go to places all over the province.

Are you already messaging your travel buds to book a trip to New York or what?

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...