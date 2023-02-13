This New Toronto Cruise Takes You Across The Great Lakes & To A Dreamy Island Beach Town
It's launching this June.
A new cruise is launching from Toronto this spring and it will take you around all five Great Lakes. The experience, called Great Lakes Collection, features "culture-rich urban centres" and landmarks like Niagara Falls, and it comes with a hefty price tag.
Hosted by luxurious cruise line Viking, the journey will officially launch in June 2023 and travel between Toronto to Duluth. The 15-day expedition includes 10 tours in both Canada and the United States.
Viking Expedition Ship—The Shelter.Viking
Travellers will be able to get a close-up view of Horseshoe Falls, hike through boreal forests, wander along sandy beaches, and even visit islands during the journey.
One such island is the dreamy Mackinac Island which is home to a small, European-like town that has no motor vehicles. Other highlights of the expedition include rides on a vintage train in Duluth and visiting Cuyahoga Valley in Ohio.
Viking Expedition Ship – The Aula.Viking
Viking launched a similar cruise from Toronto last year, but the Great Lakes Collection is the only experience that takes you across all five of the Great Lakes.
The trip is not cheap, with prices currently starting at $16,895 per person. One of the main reasons the cruise is priced so highly is the lavish ship that travellers will ride on.
Viking Expedition Ship—The Nordic Spa Heated Pool.Viking
The route will be serviced by both the Viking Octantis and the new Viking Polaris. The luxurious ships feature Nordic spas, science labs, hair salons, sushi bars, panoramic auditoriums, and more, so you'll be travelling like royalty.
The spacious suites are complete with Nordic balconies, floor-to-ceiling distortion-free glass, 24-hour room service, heated bathroom floors, and more.
There are eight cruises in total from June to mid-September and bookings are available online.
Great Lakes Collection Cruise
Viking Expedition Ship—Manfredi’s.
Price: $16,895+
When: June 10 to September 12, 2023
Address: Toronto, ON to Duluth, MN
Why You Need To Go: This new cruise takes you across all five Great Lakes in a luxurious ship.
