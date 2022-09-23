Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin Distillery Is A Road Trip From Vancouver & The Tour Looks Epic
It's "like Disneyland for adults!"🍸
Ryan Reynolds has taken his love for gin to the next level and is ready to share it with the public.
The Canadian celeb and co-owner of Aviation American Gin has opened up a new distillery near downtown Portland, which is around six and a half hours away from Vancouver. Reynolds released a video showing off the epic new location, and you can take tours to see it yourself.
It's the perfect excuse for Reynolds' fellow Vancouverites to plan a road trip south of the border.
The new distillery is the only place where you can get Aviation Gin on tap, aside from every room in Reynolds' own home, he said on his Instagram story.
In the video that Reynolds posted to YouTube on September 22, he showed off the inside of the distillery and what a tour is like — with a dash of his classic humour.
There's also a massive photo of him on the wall, that gives tour-goers a little history lesson on the brand. One of the "facts" on it says that "Ryan Rodney Reynolds 'discovers' Aviation American Gin while drinking Negroni's at a bar in his beloved Vancouver, BC."
"After doing extensive research on the company for several minutes Ryan acquires an ownership stake in February, 2018," it added.
Ryan Reynolds.@vancityreynolds | Instagram
Reynolds also said that his distillery is "like Disneyland for adults. With fewer furry suits (on weekdays)."
Plus, the Aviation American Gin Distillery plans to offer an experience that includes a tour "where you can learn all about making the greatest gin in the world."
"Your experience will end with an escape through Ryan Reynold's office, as well as a guided gin tasting inside our Visitor Center," said the Aviation Gin website.
The one-hour tour is set to charge $28 per person, and reservations are required for this experience.
Aviation Gin Distillery
Price: $28
Address: 2075 Northwest Wilson Street., Portland, OR