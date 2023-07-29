7 Celebrity Wines You Can Buy At The LCBO & Here's What Canadians Really Think About Them
Sip wine every day. 🍷
If you've ever walked the wine aisles of your local LCBO, you've probably noticed that some of the bottles are decked out with celebrity names and images.
From Canadians like Wayne Gretzky to music legends like Snoop Dogg, there are a ton of celebrity wines that are sold on the power of their famous owners, while others are a little more secretive about their involvement.
However, what ones are actually worth trying?
To get to the bottom of this, Narcity found a bunch of celebrity wines that are available at Ontario's LCBO and checked out how they faired in the world of customer reviews. Some make their celebrity owners look great, while others...well, not so much.
So, here are some of the celeb wines and what people on the LCBO website are saying about them. Of course, take all reviews with a grain of salt because we cannot verify any of the claims or critiques they've made!
Brad Pitt's Miraval Rosé
Price: $27.95
One that you might not realize is actually owned in part by a celeb because of the fact that they don't really advertise that fact. But Miraval Rosé is owned by celeb couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
While their ownership has gotten complicated after their split, per Vanity Fair, it still remains closely associated with Pitt.
As for the reviews on the LCBO website, the rosé has earned a whopping 4.8 stars based on five reviews.
"A very fine rosé indeed," said one reviewer, adding "It has nuttiness, freshly baked bread, red plum, and citrus on the palate -- all in perfect balance."
The lowest review it had was a four-star one that said "It was melon forward with peach and strawberry in the background. Not too sweet, not too acidic."
Sounds like it might be a pretty good option!
Kylie Minogue's Rosé
Price: $18.95
The Princess of Pop has her own rosé that is hopefully as fun as her music.
On the liquor store's website, this wine is described as a "fruity, elegant wine with a bright, cheery character" and has an average star rating of 4.3 out of six reviews.
The lone one-star review says, "if I could give this a lower rating I would. Taste like straight water."
Sounds like they get this rosé out of their head!
As for the more positive side of things, one of the most recent reviewers said that they "absolutely love this wine, it's the only thing I drink now."
Another said, "taste tested by self and other wine enthusiasts, and the verdict is a resounding 'yes' to this rosé that you will fall in love with."
It sounds like she does pop like she does wine -- well!
Snoop Dogg's 19 Crimes Red Wine
Price: $20.05
When it comes to recreational substances associated with Snoop Dogg, red wine might not actually be on the top of the list.
However, it is one of the few that he's put his name behind. Not only does he have his 19 Crimes Red, but he also, like the other celebs on this list, has a rosé to his name.
Online, his California red wine is said to "exhibit bold and uncompromising dark berry fruit, spice and toasted oak tones, with a powerful yet smooth finish."
And the reviews for it are wide and varied. There are a whopping 63 reviews online, giving it an average rating of 3.7 stars - with 39 being five-star and 18 being one-star.
On the positive end, five-star reviewers have called it the "best red wine I've ever had in my life" and "it's the best-tasting wine for this price point."
"Smooth, sweet and perfect sipping for the cottage," said another reviewer.
On the negative side, one review succinctly said, "the 20th crime is the taste of this wine."
"This is one of the worst wines I've had in a long time," said another, adding that they "poured it out and felt bad that the drain had to taste this."
"I almost gagged from the first sip." said another.
So something to consider if you "sip wine every day."
Wayne Gretzky's Wine
Price: $16.95
You've probably seen this wine all over the place or even the famous hockey player's whiskey and other alcohol. So, to choose which one to review, we looked at the best seller according to the LCBO website, which is the Wayne Gretzky Baco Noir VQA.
According to theLCBO's website, this wine has "aromas of black fruit and licorice with cedar, smoky and cassis notes" and "flavours of black fruit, with spicy notes."
And it seems to be generally well reviewed with an average of 4.1 stars out of five with 10 reviews in total.
"Enjoyed the fruity fullness of this wine. Would recommend for an afternoon bbq or patio get together," read one of the five-star reviews.
"It is so palatable I can't stop telling everyone about it. Definitely, the best red wine I've had in a long long time," said another.
On the one-star side of things, one reviewer said that "It's appalling that a winery could bottle this and put their name on it" before adding that "It burns going down" and they "couldn't get passed a single sip."
The one other one-star review said that it was "neither complex nor full-bodied" and that "it didn't stand up to mild cheeses that we paired it with."
So, it seems like it's up to you to see if The Great One makes wine as well as if he plays hockey.
Post Malone's Maison No. 9 Rosé
Price: $29.95
Another celebrity has hit the rosé train and this time it's one of the bigger musical acts of the last decade. Hip-hop artist Post Malone has his own rosé called Maison No. 9.
The rosé is described online as having "aromas of strawberry and lavender" and "delicate flavours of watermelon and a lemon zest," which make it an excellent pairing for sushi.
On the site, it's ramped up an average star rating of 4.3 based on 23 reviews. Of the 18 five-star reviews, people were into Posty's wine and have said it's their "new go-to for rosé wine."
"Very refreshing and low in sugar content. This is now one of my favourites!" wrote another.
"This is everything I wished for and more. I love Post Malone and I love this wine," mentioned another reviewer.
As for the one-star reviews, one person said they were "very disappointed in this wine - bitter, vinegar-type taste."
Another remarked, "for that price, I was expecting more, really simple, not much going on."
A wine for feeling like a rockstar? That's up to you to decide.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Invivo Sauvignon Blanc
Price: $23.95
For fans of Carrie and her love for cosmopolitans, you might be slightly disappointed to hear that the actor that plays her is actually in the wine market.
In conjunction with wine company Invivo, Sarah Jessica Parker has her own white wine available in Canada. On the LCBO site, it's described as "intense, spry, lively and refreshing" and has garnered an average ranking of 3.9 stars from seven reviews.
"Best wine I have tasted in a long time, acidic yet so smooth well-balanced, fruity notes," read one of the five-star reviews.
"Being a fan of SJP I just had to try this one. OMG I was not disappointed," said another review.
However, the lone one-star review called it "EXTREMELY disappointing."
"I love SJP but fear she's been used here," they added.
And just like that...you have what people think about the Sex and The City star's wine!
Francis Ford Coppola's Wine Brand
Price: $24.95
And finally, one of the most celebrated directors of the 1970s also has a whole swath of wines, much like Wayne Gretzky does.
So, we decided to look at the best-selling on the LCBO site, which is the director of The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and The Conversation's Cabernet Sauvignon.
It's described online as "dry and fruity, with supporting tannins and supple acidity" as well as being "a crowd-pleasing wine."
And with its 4.8 average star rating with eight reviews, that seems to be the case.
"This is our go-to wine. Full-bodied just like we like them. Love it," read one of the five-star reviews.
Another reviewer said, "I was given this as a gift and it's by far my favourite wine ever" adding, "I've never had a smoother glass of wine."
As a matter of fact, this wine is so well loved online that the lowest review they have is four stars which shows that maybe the Coppola's are actually really good at both artform defining cinema and great, drinkable wine!
So, hopefully, this rundown of celebrity wines provides you with a bit of guidance for your next dinner party or some fun ways to add some glitz and glamour to your wine drinking.
Now pour a glass and brag to your friends that you have a famous person's wine!