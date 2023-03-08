lcbo

The LCBO Is Hiring For So Many Positions In Toronto & You Could Make Over $110K A Year

There's so many six figure salaries to choose from! 💰💰💰

Toronto Staff Writer
If your goal for 2023 is to start earning a bigger salary you should consider applying to one of these LCBO jobs in Toronto.

The open LCBO positions, which offer annual salaries of up to $110,000 and over, span across several fields including IT and finance.

Anyone looking to transform their interest in spirits and wines into an LCBO career should take a gander at the list below!

Retail Operations Learning Manager

Salary: $64,103.00 to $111,970.00

Who Should Apply: Individuals must be able to develop and implement retail operations strategies and have previous experience achieving divisional and corporate KPIs.

Apply Here

Senior Lead/Manager, Digital Publishing

Salary: $64,103.00 to $111,970.00

Who Should Apply: People with a bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Marketing or Communications or equivalent industry training.

Apply Here

Workday Reporting Analyst

Salary: $57,235.00 to $97,506.00

Who Should Apply: Those with post-secondary education in a relevant field or an acceptable combination of education and experience.

Applicants must also have three years of work experience using Workday’s HCM Platform.

Apply Here

Director, Inventory Optimization

Salary: $82,625.00 to $153,386.00

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have more than eight years of experience in implementing and managing systems for inventory management.

Apply Here

Senior Compliance and Regulatory Counsel

Salary: $91,782.00 to $176,176.00

Who Should Apply: Individuals who hold a Bachelor of Laws or Juris Doctor degree that are in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario.

Apply Here

Director, IT Vendor Management

Salary: $91,782.00 to $176,176.00

Who Should Apply: Those with at least seven years of experience in a progressive leadership role within the field of IT.

Apply Here

HR Advisor

Salary: $57,235.00 to $97,506.00

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least three to five years of experience in providing HR advisory services in a unionized environment.

Apply Here

