The LCBO Is Hiring For Many Jobs Across Ontario & You Can Make Up To $153K
There are lots of positions in Toronto.
If you've been considering a career change then these LCBO jobs in Ontario are worth taking a look at. The company is hiring for several full-time positions mainly based in Toronto and you could make up to $153,000 a year.
Of course, with salaries like these, experience and post-secondary education is required, so you'll have to take a look at the qualifications. The LCBO also has tons of part-time jobs available across Ontario that pay $16.58 an hour and don't require a degree.
Here are six full-time roles with high-paying salaries at the LCBO.
Maintenance Mechanic
Salary: $38.62 to $40.67 per hour
Company: LCBO
Where: London, ON
Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a job that lets you "work independently and solve problems" then you may want to apply to this position. The job involves operating various pieces of equipment, following safety procedures, and leading a team. You'll be working overnight and qualifications include being a recognized licensed Millwright.
IT Project Manager
Salary: $71,490 to $128,724
Company: LCBO
Where: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The IT Project Manager must "develop IT system review schedules, audits, and acceptance tests for each phase of a project" and more. Requirements include a post-secondary degree or diploma in a relevant field as well as experience with JIRA and Confluence among other things.
PMO Lead
Salary: $82,625 to $153,386
Company: LCBO
Where: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The Project Management Office Lead must "develop, distribute, and maintain project management standards, guidelines, and templates" along with other duties. If you have undergraduate degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Project Management, or work experience in a related field along with managing experience, then this could be a job to look into.
Senior Manager, Quality Assurance Laboratory
Salary: $71,490 to $128,724
Company: LCBO
Where: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The LCBO is looking for a Senior Manager to "lead the Quality Assurance Laboratory team and its business functions to support the effective delivery of LCBO Product Quality and Safety programs" and more. Candidates should be a "proven leader" and have a "Master of Science Degree in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, or Food Engineering/ Life Science or related science."
IT Senior Vendor Analyst
Salary: $64,103 to $111,970
Company: LCBO
Where: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: If you have a college diploma in Business, Finance, Procurement or Associates Degree and are a "team player with positive and collaborative attitude who proactively takes the initiative to get the job done" then this role could be for you. Duties include building relationships and providing administrative support.
Procurement Specialist
Salary: $57,235 to $97,506
Company: LCBO
Where: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: The LCBO is looking for someone who can "thrive in a fast-paced environment" and has a relevant post-secondary education. The job involves market research, leading special projects, and more.