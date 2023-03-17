The City Of Vaughan Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Could Pay Over $120K A Year
There are several high-paying positions available.
If you're on the hunt for a new job in the GTA then you might want to apply to some of these positions. The City of Vaughan is currently hiring for several high-paying roles and you could make over $120,000 a year.
Of course, with salaries like these you'll have to have to meet some education and experience requirements, but you never know what you could qualify for.
Here are seven high-paying positions that are currently available with the City of Vaughan. There are other job postings on the website and you can find the full list here.
Fire Life Safety Educator
Salary: $109,385 to $109,385 per year
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: The Fire Life Safety Educator is tasked with "creating effective communication strategies and materials to promote awareness and educational programs throughout the City of Vaughan." The candidate should have several qualifications including First Aid and a teaching certification.
Senior Planner, Environmental
Salary: $106,471 to $126,748 per year
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: This role involves "preparation and co-ordination of environmentally-focused policies and planning studies" among other duties. Qualifications include a university degree in Planning and membership in the Canadian Institute of Planners and Ontario Professional Planners.
Active Transportation Infrastructure Specialist
Salary: $87,994 to $104,751 per year
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: If "supporting the implementation of the City’s active transportation network" is something you'd be interested in then you might consider applying to this position. Applicants should have a university degree or college diploma in engineering.
Transportation Project Manager / Engineer
Salary: $106,471 to $126,748 per year
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for "implementing the Transportation Master Plan and other related projects and policies" along with other duties. The city is looking for someone with a university degree in civil engineering or applied science or planning.
Senior Corporate Financial Analyst
Salary: $96,787 to $115,223 per year
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: This job entails "developing, monitoring and reporting of related overarching corporate financial strategies, policies, guidelines, processes" and more. The ideal candidate will have a university degree in finance, accounting or economics and a minimum of five years of experience in finance.
Business Analyst
Salary: $106,471 to $126,748
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: There are two jobs available with this position, one in Development Planning and the other in Policy Planning & Special Programs. You'll need a four-year university degree in a designated field of study and five years experience as a business analyst.
Corporate Security Guard
Salary: $66,112 to $78,700 per year
Company: City of Vaughan
Who Should Apply: You'll be tasked with duties like enforcing the Criminal Code of Canada and patrolling the facility. Requirements include a college degree in security or law enforcement and a minimum three years of experience.