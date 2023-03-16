The TTC Has So Many Job Openings & Many Of Them Pay Over $50 An Hour
Considering how much you pay for and use the TTC while working in Toronto, wouldn't it be more practical just to merge the two?
This and the fact that the TTC has so many open positions that pay $40 to 50 an hour, makes it easier to understand why it's one of the GTA's top employers.
Design Engineer
Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40
Department: Engineering
Who Should Apply: Those with several years of relevant experience in a multidisciplinary design environment, as well a specialized Civil Engineering degree.
Program Manager
Salary: $120,957.20 to $151,260.20
Department: Major Projects
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have experience managing large multi-disciplinary projects, along with either a university degree or college diploma in a related field.
General Body Repair Person
Salary: $41.52
Department: Vehicles Group
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a valid Auto Body and Collision Damage Repair Certificate (310-B), issued by the Ministry of Colleges and Trades.
General Maintenance Carpenter
Salary: $41.52
Department: Plant Maintenance
Who Should Apply: To be eligible, one must have completed Grade 12 or its equivalent, as determined by the TTC Training Department, and possess a valid Certificate of Qualification either as a General Carpenter (403-A) or a Red Seal.
Coach Technician
Salary: $43.76
Department: Bus Maintenance and Shops
Who Should Apply: To qualify, one must have a valid Province of Ontario Truck and Coach Technician Certificate (310-T) obtained through the completion of a technical program in Grade 12 or its equivalent.
Garage Foreperson
Salary: $89,856.00 to $112,320.00
Department: Bus Maintenance and Shops
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have either a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Senior Engineer
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Streetcar Maintenance
Who Should Apply: People who have obtained a diploma from a post-secondary college or a university degree in a relevant field of study.
