ttc

The TTC Has So Many Job Openings & Many Of Them Pay Over $50 An Hour

Time to get paid💰.

Toronto Staff Writer
Workers at in subway tunnel in Toronto. Right: A street car

Workers at in subway tunnel in Toronto. Right: A street car

Typhoonski | Dreamstime,Bsenic | Dreamstime

Considering how much you pay for and use the TTC while working in Toronto, wouldn't it be more practical just to merge the two?

This and the fact that the TTC has so many open positions that pay $40 to 50 an hour, makes it easier to understand why it's one of the GTA's top employers.

But if you don't want to believe the hype, by all means, take a look for yourself!

Design Engineer

Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40

Department: Engineering

Who Should Apply: Those with several years of relevant experience in a multidisciplinary design environment, as well a specialized Civil Engineering degree.

Apply Here

Program Manager 

Salary: $120,957.20 to $151,260.20

Department: Major Projects

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have experience managing large multi-disciplinary projects, along with either a university degree or college diploma in a related field.

Apply Here

General Body Repair Person

Salary: $41.52

Department: Vehicles Group

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have a valid Auto Body and Collision Damage Repair Certificate (310-B), issued by the Ministry of Colleges and Trades.

Apply Here

General Maintenance Carpenter

Salary: $41.52

Department: Plant Maintenance

Who Should Apply: To be eligible, one must have completed Grade 12 or its equivalent, as determined by the TTC Training Department, and possess a valid Certificate of Qualification either as a General Carpenter (403-A) or a Red Seal.

Apply Here

Coach Technician

Salary: $43.76

Department: Bus Maintenance and Shops

Who Should Apply: To qualify, one must have a valid Province of Ontario Truck and Coach Technician Certificate (310-T) obtained through the completion of a technical program in Grade 12 or its equivalent.

Apply Here

Garage Foreperson

Salary: $89,856.00 to $112,320.00

Department: Bus Maintenance and Shops

Who Should Apply: Applicants must have either a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Apply Here

Senior Engineer

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Streetcar Maintenance

Who Should Apply: People who have obtained a diploma from a post-secondary college or a university degree in a relevant field of study.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...