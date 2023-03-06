7 TTC Etiquette Rules You Should Follow While Riding The TTC, According To Locals (VIDEO)
Do you follow all of these rules?
Riding the TTC is like watching a master class on what not to do when it comes to social etiquette.
Every social situation has a set of unsaid rules that are generally polite to follow, like taking your shoes off in someone's home or bringing a bottle of wine to a house party.
Public transit is no different and comes with its own set of social norms and expectations. Except in most cases, you are encouraged to keep your shoes on and lay off the wine when riding the TTC.
Narcity took to the streets of Toronto to ask locals what TTC etiquette they wish riders would follow, and here are their answers.
Respect people's personal space
Most people don't like to have their personal bubble breached by strangers.
Several Torontonians mentioned that people need to be respectful and aware of others' personal space while riding the TTC.
So while buses and trains can get crowded, next time you're riding the TTC, take a self-aware second and make sure you're not encroaching on someone else space if you don't have to.
Don't put your feet up on the seats
At home, you can kick your feet up and relax, but while on the TTC, keep those dogs down.
Toronto's streets aren't the cleanest, and no one wants to sit on a dirty seat with snow slush and street grime.
One local asked that people refrain from taking up a seat with their kicks, so make sure you're keeping your feet planted on the ground while travelling.
Don't put your bag on a seat
During rush hour, it can be hard to find a free seat on the TTC and bags don't get priority over people.
Another local commented that they'd like people to not take up a seat with their bag and instead leave it open for the next person.
Let people out before you attempt to get in
Everyone is in a rush to get where they're going, but according to several locals, it's good etiquette to allow people to exit the TTC before you rush in.
Give up your seat for people in need
Pregnant people, people with babies and elderly people may need your TTC seat more than you.
One local said they see "super young people" who are "blissfully unaware' when it comes to giving up their seats.
Don't stand in front of the doors
The doors are for people exiting and entering the TTC, so unless you're about to get on or off a local said they'd like to see people not block the exit.
Move down when you get on
Once you get on the TTC, it can be tempting to stand or sit in the first spot you see, but if there's a big swarm of people getting on the bus, one local says people should move down and make room.