The TTC Is Looking To Fill These 6 Roles & You Can Make Up To $130K A Year
If commuting to work on the TTC is your favourite part of your job, why not combine the two and make yourself a lot of money while you're at it?
The transit agency is currently looking to fill a wide range of positions, from investigators to managers, for salaries that reach over $130,000 a year.
So, if public transit and money are the two things, you can never stop thinking about, prep your CV, friend! Your dream job is but a scroll away.
Category Manager, Fleet Vehicles
Salary: $111,930.00 to $139,867.00
Department: Procurement and Category Management
Who Should Apply: Individuals who possess a university degree or college diploma in Business or a related discipline or have a combination of education, training, and experience deemed equivalent.
Senior Investigator
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Human Rights and Investigations
Who Should Apply: To be eligible, one must have completed a diploma program or post-secondary degree in a field related to Law, Diversity and Human Rights, Labour Relations, Social Work, Sociology, Social Justice, Criminology, Public Administration, or a related field.
Candidates must also have previous experience conducting workplace investigations.
Employee Relations Consultant
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Human Resources
Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, candidates must have either completed a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field, specifically Industrial Relations, or have an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
You should also have at least 2 years of relevant work experience in a unionized environment.
Design Draftsperson, Track
Salary: $69,342.00 to $86,686.60
Company: Track and Structures
Who Should Apply: Applicants should possess either a college diploma or a university degree in Civil or Mechanical Engineering.
Design Engineer, Track
Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40
Department: Track and Structures
Who Should Apply: Individuals must have a college diploma or university degree in a related field or possess an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Light Rail Technician
Salary: $43.76 an hour
Department: Streetcar Maintenance
Who Should Apply: Applicants must possess a Railway Car Technician certificate and a valid G driver's license.
