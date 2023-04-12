ttc

The TTC Is Looking To Fill These 6 Roles & You Can Make Up To $130K A Year

Are you seeking six-figures? 💰

Toronto Staff Writer
A TTC streetcar. Right: Workers on some subway tracks



If commuting to work on the TTC is your favourite part of your job, why not combine the two and make yourself a lot of money while you're at it?

The transit agency is currently looking to fill a wide range of positions, from investigators to managers, for salaries that reach over $130,000 a year.

So, if public transit and money are the two things, you can never stop thinking about, prep your CV, friend! Your dream job is but a scroll away.

Category Manager, Fleet Vehicles

Salary: $111,930.00 to $139,867.00

Department: Procurement and Category Management

Who Should Apply: Individuals who possess a university degree or college diploma in Business or a related discipline or have a combination of education, training, and experience deemed equivalent.

Apply Here

Senior Investigator

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Human Rights and Investigations

Who Should Apply: To be eligible, one must have completed a diploma program or post-secondary degree in a field related to Law, Diversity and Human Rights, Labour Relations, Social Work, Sociology, Social Justice, Criminology, Public Administration, or a related field.

Candidates must also have previous experience conducting workplace investigations.

Apply Here

 Employee Relations Consultant

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Human Resources

Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, candidates must have either completed a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field, specifically Industrial Relations, or have an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

You should also have at least 2 years of relevant work experience in a unionized environment.

Apply Here

Design Draftsperson, Track 

Salary: $69,342.00 to $86,686.60

Company: Track and Structures

Who Should Apply: Applicants should possess either a college diploma or a university degree in Civil or Mechanical Engineering.

Apply Here

Design Engineer, Track

Salary: $86,577.40 to $108,235.40

Department: Track and Structures

Who Should Apply: Individuals must have a college diploma or university degree in a related field or possess an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Apply Here

Light Rail Technician

Salary: $43.76 an hour

Department: Streetcar Maintenance

Who Should Apply: Applicants must possess a Railway Car Technician certificate and a valid G driver's license.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
