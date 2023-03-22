7 Ontario Jobs That Will Pay You Over $100K A Year & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Avoid student loans!
Are you looking to dodge student loans entirely? These Ontario jobs can help you out.
There are currently several open jobs in Ontario that will pay you over $100,000 without a post-secondary degree.
You'll still need experience. However, these jobs highlight what's out there for those looking to avoid the pitfalls of the educational system, without sacrificing salary.
Grievance and Adjudication Officer
Salary: $104,256 to $117,344 a year
Company: Public Service Alliance of Canada
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate should have significant knowledge of, and experience in, labour relations.
Outside Sales Consultant
Salary: $55,000 to $130,000 a year
Company: Kw Energy Home Services
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have sales experience, particularly in selling furnaces and air conditioners.
Site Superintendent, ICI Construction
Salary: $80,000 to $100,000 a year
Company: Arguson Projects inc.
Who Should Apply: Three or more years of experience within an ICI construction environment.
A university or college degree in Project Management, Construction Management is considered an asset, but those with equivalent professional experience will also be considered.
Manager, Software Development
Salary: $115,200 to $172,800 a year
Company: GE Digital
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least three years of experience in coaching and expanding a software development team.
Maintenance Planner and Scheduler
Salary: $40.52 to $44.37 an hour
Company: The City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Experience in the industrial maintenance field and working within a complex process facility.
Individuals should have a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional certification.
Construction Project Foreman
Salary: $38–$50 an hour
Company: Enerstrux Inc.
Who Should Apply: Individuals with strong communication and leadership skills, and 10 or more years of construction experience.
Millwright
Salary: $40.00 to $46.30 an hour
Company: Core Services Inc
Who Should Apply: Applicants should be able to read and interpret blueprints as well as modify machines.
You'll also need strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.