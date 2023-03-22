ontario jobs

7 Ontario Jobs That Will Pay You Over $100K A Year & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply

Toronto Staff Writer
Are you looking to dodge student loans entirely? These Ontario jobs can help you out.

There are currently several open jobs in Ontario that will pay you over $100,000 without a post-secondary degree.

You'll still need experience. However, these jobs highlight what's out there for those looking to avoid the pitfalls of the educational system, without sacrificing salary.

Grievance and Adjudication Officer

Salary: $104,256 to $117,344 a year

Company: Public Service Alliance of Canada

Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate should have significant knowledge of, and experience in, labour relations.

Outside Sales Consultant

Salary: $55,000 to $130,000 a year

Company: Kw Energy Home Services

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have sales experience, particularly in selling furnaces and air conditioners.

Site Superintendent, ICI Construction

Salary: $80,000 to $100,000 a year

Company: Arguson Projects inc.

Who Should Apply: Three or more years of experience within an ICI construction environment.

A university or college degree in Project Management, Construction Management is considered an asset, but those with equivalent professional experience will also be considered.

Manager, Software Development

Salary: $115,200 to $172,800 a year

Company: GE Digital

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have at least three years of experience in coaching and expanding a software development team.

Maintenance Planner and Scheduler

Salary: $40.52 to $44.37 an hour

Company: The City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Experience in the industrial maintenance field and working within a complex process facility.

Individuals should have a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional certification.

Construction Project Foreman

Salary: $38–$50 an hour

Company: Enerstrux Inc.

Who Should Apply: Individuals with strong communication and leadership skills, and 10 or more years of construction experience.

Millwright

Salary: $40.00 to $46.30 an hour

Company: Core Services Inc

Who Should Apply: Applicants should be able to read and interpret blueprints as well as modify machines.

You'll also need strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
