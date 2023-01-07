Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

government of canada jobs

The CRA Is Hiring For Multiple Jobs In Ontario & The Salaries Pay Up To $92K A Year

Some positions don't require experience.

Ontario Associate Editor
Colin Temple | Dreamstime.com, Joshua Wanyama | Dreamstime.com

Think you have what it takes to work for the Canada Revenue Agency? The CRA is hiring for multiple positions across Ontario and the salaries pay up to $92,000 a year.

While some jobs require experience or special qualifications, others are open to students or just require a secondary school diploma. Being bilingual is a big asset!

The CRA was recently named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the fifth year in a row. Here are some of the open positions you could apply to.

Human Resources Advisors

Salary: $56,748 to $92,439 per year

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: 112 Kent St., Ottawa, Ontario

Who Should Apply: The CRA is hiring a number of Human Resources advisors with various qualifications. Applicants must be bilingual and have a post-secondary degree or CRA-approved alternative. HR experience is also required.

Apply Here

Bilingual Call Centre Agent

Salary: $52,954 to $58,453 per year

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: 875 Heron Rd., Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: If you're bilingual and have experience in a client service environment, this job could be for you. Duties include conducting interviews over the phone and requesting missing returns.

Apply Here

Business and Accounting Student Opportunities 

Salary: $17 to $26 an hour

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: Multiple locations

Who Should Apply: If you're an "aspiring student" then you may want to apply to this opportunity. The CRA is looking for students in recognized fields of study to fill a variety of positions.

Apply Here

Indigenous Post-Secondary Postions

Office worker holding coffee.

HAKINMHAN | Dreamstime.com

Salary: $17 to $26 an hour

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: Multiple locations

Who Should Apply: The CRA has jobs available for Indigenous post-secondary students who want to do "meaningful work that impacts the lives of Canadians." There are both full-time and part-time positions available.

Apply Here

Taxpayer Services Agent

Salary: $58,076 to $65,363 per year

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: Hamilton, ON

Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate for this position "must demonstrate courtesy, empathy and professionalism." The job involves answering inquiries and researching solutions to questions.

Apply Here

Indigenous Student Employment Program

Person sitting at a desk with a laptop.

Pogorelova | Dreamstime.com

Salary: $17 to $26 an hour

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: National Capital Region

Who Should Apply: There are a range of positions available for Indigenous post-secondary students including those in business administration, law, and social media.

Apply Here

Student Positions

Salary: $17 to $26 an hour

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: National Capital Region

Who Should Apply: Full-time students at recognized Canadian postsecondary institutions can apply to some positions with the CRA. Fields include graphic design and political sciences.

Apply Here

Various Positions

Salary: $47,765 to $52,724 per year

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Where: Sudbury, ON

Who Should Apply: These positions do not require experience and involve tasks like filing mail and reviewing documents.

Apply Here

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
