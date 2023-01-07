The CRA Is Hiring For Multiple Jobs In Ontario & The Salaries Pay Up To $92K A Year
Some positions don't require experience.
Think you have what it takes to work for the Canada Revenue Agency? The CRA is hiring for multiple positions across Ontario and the salaries pay up to $92,000 a year.
While some jobs require experience or special qualifications, others are open to students or just require a secondary school diploma. Being bilingual is a big asset!
The CRA was recently named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the fifth year in a row. Here are some of the open positions you could apply to.
Human Resources Advisors
Salary: $56,748 to $92,439 per year
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: 112 Kent St., Ottawa, Ontario
Who Should Apply: The CRA is hiring a number of Human Resources advisors with various qualifications. Applicants must be bilingual and have a post-secondary degree or CRA-approved alternative. HR experience is also required.
Bilingual Call Centre Agent
Salary: $52,954 to $58,453 per year
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: 875 Heron Rd., Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: If you're bilingual and have experience in a client service environment, this job could be for you. Duties include conducting interviews over the phone and requesting missing returns.
Business and Accounting Student Opportunities
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: If you're an "aspiring student" then you may want to apply to this opportunity. The CRA is looking for students in recognized fields of study to fill a variety of positions.
Indigenous Post-Secondary Postions
Office worker holding coffee.
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: The CRA has jobs available for Indigenous post-secondary students who want to do "meaningful work that impacts the lives of Canadians." There are both full-time and part-time positions available.
Taxpayer Services Agent
Salary: $58,076 to $65,363 per year
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: Hamilton, ON
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate for this position "must demonstrate courtesy, empathy and professionalism." The job involves answering inquiries and researching solutions to questions.
Indigenous Student Employment Program
Person sitting at a desk with a laptop.
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: National Capital Region
Who Should Apply: There are a range of positions available for Indigenous post-secondary students including those in business administration, law, and social media.
Student Positions
Salary: $17 to $26 an hour
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: National Capital Region
Who Should Apply: Full-time students at recognized Canadian postsecondary institutions can apply to some positions with the CRA. Fields include graphic design and political sciences.
Various Positions
Salary: $47,765 to $52,724 per year
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Where: Sudbury, ON
Who Should Apply: These positions do not require experience and involve tasks like filing mail and reviewing documents.