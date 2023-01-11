CRA Workers Could Go On Strike During Canada's Tax Season Because Of Wages & Remote Work
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) workers could go on strike during Canada's tax season this year as talks over wages and remote work have broken down.
On January 10, 2023, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Union of Taxation Employees (UTE) released a statement to announce nationwide strike votes for more than 35,000 CRA workers.
Workers with the CRA have apparently been without a contract for over a year and the union declared an impasse in negotiations back in September.
This potential strike action comes after talks with the government broke down because of wages and remote work.
"Workers' wages have stalled while the cost of living has continued to rise, and everyone is feeling the strain," said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president. "We've been clear negotiating wages that [keeping] up with inflation and a sensible remote work policy are critical to reach a deal."
"The agency has refused to respond to our wage offer and still has major concessions on the table. Workers can't wait any longer," Aylward continued.
According to the union, strike votes will take place from January 31 to April 7, 2023.
"Canada Revenue Agency has shown a complete lack of respect for workers at the bargaining table, and a strong strike mandate is the best way to ramp up pressure to reach a fair contract for our members," said Marc Brière, UTE national president.
As workers participate in strike votes, PSAC-UTE and the CRA will have Public Interest Commission hearings on January 27 and February 20, 2023.
Recommendations for reaching an agreement are expected to come in the spring and after the report is issued, PSAC-UTE will be able to legally strike if members have voted in favour of it.
This will all be unfolding during Canada's tax season as Canadians are able to file their income tax and benefit returns for 2022 as of February 20, 2023.
The tax deadline this year is April 30, 2023, but returns will be considered on time if the CRA receives it or it is postmarked on or before May 1, 2023.
Also, if you owe money to the CRA, your payment will be on time if the CRA receives it or a Canadian financial institution processes it on or before May 1, 2023.
While workers are voting on whether to strike or not, there are currently CRA jobs for accountants and auditors available across Canada that pay between $64,000 and $98,000 along with human resources advisor, call centre agent and taxpayer services agent positions in Ontario.
