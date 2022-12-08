CRA Jobs For Accountants Are Open & You Can Make Almost $100,000 Without A Degree
Positions are available all over the country.
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs available right now for accountants and you could make $100,000 without having a university degree!
With these government of Canada jobs, the Compliance Program Branch of the CRA is looking to hire accountants to work in various auditor positions.
As a tax auditor, you will have to audit files that are part of the observation of taxpayers doing business abroad or holding property abroad, the audit of groups of wealthy taxpayers, the audit of tax promoters, the audit of large companies and more.
The CRA is staffing these positions at various locations across Canada and the work locations you'll be considered for will be based on the address in your candidate profile.
For this job, the salary ranges from $77,012 to $98,683.
To get hired, you either need to be eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
Also, you need experience conducting or managing audits to ensure compliance, preparing, reviewing or approving tax returns, financial statements or GST/HST returns, administering accounting policies, or interpreting statutes administered by the CRA.
The CRA offers benefits including flexible schedules, vacation time, a health care plan, a pension plan and the possibility of remote work.
Plus, all the equipment you need to do the job will be provided to you by the CRA.
If you want to submit an application, the closing date for this government of Canada job is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Accountants
Salary: $77,012 to $98,683
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
Experience conducting or managing audits to ensure compliance, preparing, reviewing or approving tax returns, financial statements or GST/HST returns, administering accounting policies, or interpreting statutes administered by the CRA is also required.
