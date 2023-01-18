Health Canada Jobs For Nurses Are Available In 4 Provinces & You Can Make Up To $148,000
Registered nurses and nurse practitioners are being hired.
There are Health Canada jobs for nurses available in four provinces across the country and the pay goes all the way up to $148,000.
If you're interested in government of Canada jobs, this federal agency is hiring registered nurses and nurse practitioners to work in public and community health with Indigenous Services Canada.
Positions are available in remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.
The salary for the Health Canada jobs ranges from just over $80,000 to more than $148,000 a year
Canadian citizens, people residing in Canada, Canadian citizens living abroad and permanent residents of Canada are able to apply for these positions.
Registered nurse, community health
Salary: $80,948 to $92,653 (plus applicable allowances) or $96,747 to $130,579 (inclusive of applicable allowances)
Location: remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec
Who Should Apply: Someone who has recent and significant experience as a registered nurse providing community health or primary care nursing services in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care, or acute or intensive care.
A valid driver's license is also required for this position.
If you want to get hired, you might need a degree in nursing from a recognized post-secondary school, recent and significant experience providing community health or primary care nursing services in chronic disease management or pediatrics, and Indigenous cultural competency.
Those skills could be needed for the job and assessed at a later time.
Registered nurse, public health
Salary: $80,948 to $92,653 (plus applicable allowances) or $90,747 to $124,579 (inclusive of applicable allowances)
Location: remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone with recent and significant experience as a registered nurse in health promotion/disease prevention, communicable disease control, population health assessment, and/or emergency preparedness, surveillance and response.
A valid driver's license is also required for this position.
If you want to get hired, you might need a degree in nursing from a recognized post-secondary school, recent and significant experience in chronic disease management, maternal child health or early childhood development, and Indigenous cultural competency.
Those skills could be needed for the job and assessed at a later time.
Registered nurse, charge nurse
Salary: $84,187 to $98,114 (plus applicable allowances) or $105,986 to $142,040 (inclusive of applicable allowances)
Location: remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone with recent and significant experience as a registered nurse providing community health or primary care nursing services in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care, or acute or intensive care.
Experience as a program or project leader in the delivery of health services and a valid driver's license is also required.
If you want to get hired, you might need a degree in nursing from a recognized post-secondary school, recent and significant experience providing community health or primary care nursing services in chronic disease management or pediatrics, and Indigenous cultural competency.
Those skills could be needed for the job and assessed at a later time.
Nurse practitioner
Salary: $84,187 to $98,114 (plus applicable allowances) or $115,836 to $148,590 (inclusive of applicable allowances)
Location: remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a master's degree in nursing from a recognized post-secondary school or a degree from a recognized post-secondary school in a nurse practitioner program with training in a specialty relevant to the position.
Also, recent and significant experience providing community health or primary care nursing services in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care, or acute or intensive care.
A valid driver's license is also required for this position as well.
If you want to get hired, you might need recent and significant experience providing community health or primary care nursing services in chronic disease management or pediatrics, experience in nurse practitioner work and Indigenous cultural competency.
Those skills could be needed for the job and assessed at a later time.
