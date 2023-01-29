You Could Get Paid $1K To Test Bikini Trimmers & Here's What You Need To Make The Cut
There are worse ways to make a buck!
Getting paid to complete a simple task sounds like a dream, right? If you're someone who regularly trims their bikini line, then that dream can be a reality.
A company called Our Good Living Formula (OGLF) is looking to hire someone to test out a few bikini trimmers, and they are offering $1,000 to get the job done.
"A study found that 83.8% of women shave their bikini area regularly. What’s more? It is reported that 25.6% of those who groom get injured during the process," the company said in a press release.
Through this hiring campaign, the company hopes to gather feedback so it can help make others aware of "how important safe grooming is to their well-being."
Once a person is hired, the company will send the individual three bikini trimmers to test them out.
The candidate will then be required to write a 1500-word diary answering questions about their most and least-favorite trimmer, the pros and cons of each trimmer, and which features would make their lives easier.
In order to be eligible, you must be an English speaker aged 18 or older, and you must be a legal resident of the U.K. or the United States. There's also nothing to say that you must identify as a woman to apply.
The candidate will be paid 50% upfront and the remainder once the job is done.
To apply, you will need to submit either a 60-second video introducing yourself and explaining why you are suitable for the position, or you can write a 200-word essay instead.
You then need to submit that along with a bit more info on the company's website.
Applications close on March 4, 2023.
