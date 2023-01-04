Health Canada Is Looking To Hire People To Work Admin Jobs & No Experience Or Degree Is Needed
Health Canada is looking to hire people for admin jobs across the country and you don't need a degree or any experience to get hired.
With these government of Canada jobs, Health Canada has a casual inventory open for clerical and administrative support positions and program officer positions.
The inventory could be used to staff positions that are located across Canada wherever Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada locations are.
To get hired, you just need a high school diploma — no university or college education is required.
Also, there are various language requirements associated with the job and that could include English essential, French essential or bilingual essential.
There is an "Asset Qualifications Questionnaire" that you need to fill out to get to the next steps in the application process.
If you don't have experience doing any of the position-related tasks in the questionnaire, you must put that you have no experience but your application won't be rejected because of that.
So, you can still get hired even if you don't have any experience!
The closing date for this government of Canada job is January 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Clerical, administrative support and program officer jobs
Salary: $50,821 to $70,622
Company: Health Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a high school diploma — no university or college education is required and no experience is needed.
