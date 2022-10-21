CBSA Is Looking To Hire People To Work In IT Positions & You Could Make More Than $150,000
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs in IT are being hired for and you could make over $150,000!
With these government of Canada jobs, CBSA's Information, Science and Technology Branch wants to hire people to work to support the management of Canada's border through the development, application and oversight of information management and technology systems.
The information management and information technology positions are in various locations across Canada and the salary ranges from $60,696 all the way to $150,842.
To get the job, you need to have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
You also need experience designing, developing, integrating, deploying and maintaining software, hardware or network systems and experience working in an information management and information technology environment.
Applications for this information management and information technology opportunity will go into an inventory that will be used to fill future vacancies.
The closing date for this government of Canada job is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
