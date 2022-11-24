Government Of Canada Wants To Hire People To Work In Finance & The Salary Is Almost $100,000
There are government of Canada jobs that a federal department is looking to hire people for and the pay is almost $100,000!
Public Services and Procurement Canada's Finance Branch has an anticipatory process for senior financial analysts open right now for positions that could be coming up in Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Gatineau.
Also, a pool of partially or fully qualified candidates could be established from these applications to staff similar or identical positions at Public Services and Procurement Canada.
The salary for the senior financial analyst job ranges from $72,074 all the way to $97,774.
To get hired, you need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics and experience related to positions in the Financial Management Group.
You could also get hired without education if you're eligible to get a recognized professional accounting designation like a CPA.
Experience in different financial areas like accounting operations, corporate accounting, financial planning and analysis, internal or external audit, cost estimation or costing or financial policy is required.
You also need experience providing advice and guidance or recommendations to various stakeholders on financial issues.
If you want to apply, the closing date for this is November 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Senior Financial Analysts
Salary: $72,074 to $97,774
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
