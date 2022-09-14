CSIS Jobs For Foreign Language Communication Analysts Are Open & You Can Make Over $100,000
People who can speak Arabic, Mandarin, Russian, Urdu, Spanish or other languages are wanted. 🗣️
There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs available all over Canada for people who know foreign languages and the salary reaches over $100,000!
With this government of Canada job, CSIS wants to find people to work as Foreign Language Communications Analysts in regional offices across the country.
Those locations are Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.
The salary for this position ranges from $84,050 all the way to $102,250.
As a Foreign Language Communications Analyst, you will read or listen to foreign language material and determine its relevance and importance.
Then you'll produce translations and draft reports based on the intelligence value to generate leads for investigations.
So, you must be able to translate one or more of the foreign languages identified by CSIS into English or French.
Those languages are Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali and Spanish.
To get the job, you need an undergraduate education plus experience working in a team environment and using computer applications, tools and social media apps.
It's also required that you be proficient in any of the languages and have two years of experience in research, analysis and report writing.
If you get this government of Canada job, you must complete the Foreign Language Communications Analyst Training Course in Ottawa.
The closing date for the position is December 30, 2022.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate education along with experience working in a team environment, using computer applications, tools and social media apps, and researching, analyzing and writing reports.
You also have to be proficient in one or more of the foreign languages that CSIS has identified which include Arabic, Mandarin, Russian, Urdu and Spanish.
