NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

government of canada jobs

CBSA Jobs For Student Border Services Officers Are Available & You Can Make Up To $34 An Hour

There are more than 400 openings in cities all over the country!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
CBSA Border Services Officer at a border crossing in Coutts, Alberta. Right: CBSA officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

CBSA Border Services Officer at a border crossing in Coutts, Alberta. Right: CBSA officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

@canborder | Instagram

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs for students are available and the positions pay up to $34 an hour!

For these government of Canada jobs, the federal law enforcement agency is hiring Student Border Services Officers as part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program.

Full-time summer employment is available from May to August 2023 with the possibility of part-time work in fall 2023 and winter 2024.

With the student jobs at CBSA, the salary ranges from $16 an hour all the way to $34.59 an hour!

There are 471 Student Border Services Officer openings all over the country.

Positions are in Calgary, Dorval, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Mississauga, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond, Saskatoon, Sidney, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

CBSA is looking for post-secondary students who can critically analyze situations, pay attention to verbal and non-verbal indicators before making a decision, communicate effectively and have an interest in travellers' needs and expectations.

Student Border Services Officers work to enforce laws and regulations and prevent prohibited weapons, drugs and inadmissible people from entering Canada.

If you get the job, you'll work with Border Services Officers at international airports, CBSA postal centres, cruise ship operations or telephone reporting centres.

Tasks include interviewing travellers, examing various declarations and goods, identifying fraudulent documents, identifying people and goods that are a threat to Canada, and assessing risk to make decisions about admission to Canada.

The last day to apply for the job is September 29, 2022.

Student Border Services Officers

Salary: $16 to $34.59 an hour

Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Who Should Apply: Post-secondary students who can critically analyze situations, deal with problematic situations and communicate effectively to enforce laws and prevent prohibited weapons, drugs and inadmissible people from entering Canada.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...