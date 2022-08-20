CBSA Jobs For Student Border Services Officers Are Available & You Can Make Up To $34 An Hour
There are more than 400 openings in cities all over the country!
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs for students are available and the positions pay up to $34 an hour!
For these government of Canada jobs, the federal law enforcement agency is hiring Student Border Services Officers as part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program.
Full-time summer employment is available from May to August 2023 with the possibility of part-time work in fall 2023 and winter 2024.
With the student jobs at CBSA, the salary ranges from $16 an hour all the way to $34.59 an hour!
There are 471 Student Border Services Officer openings all over the country.
Positions are in Calgary, Dorval, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, London, Mississauga, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond, Saskatoon, Sidney, St. John's, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.
\u201cToday, the #CBSA launches its summer 2023 student border services officers hiring campaign. Our focus will be on hiring women, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and racialized people. Interested? Apply today!\n#CBSAJobs\u201d— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1660928401
CBSA is looking for post-secondary students who can critically analyze situations, pay attention to verbal and non-verbal indicators before making a decision, communicate effectively and have an interest in travellers' needs and expectations.
Student Border Services Officers work to enforce laws and regulations and prevent prohibited weapons, drugs and inadmissible people from entering Canada.
If you get the job, you'll work with Border Services Officers at international airports, CBSA postal centres, cruise ship operations or telephone reporting centres.
Tasks include interviewing travellers, examing various declarations and goods, identifying fraudulent documents, identifying people and goods that are a threat to Canada, and assessing risk to make decisions about admission to Canada.
The last day to apply for the job is September 29, 2022.
Student Border Services Officers
Salary: $16 to $34.59 an hour
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: Post-secondary students who can critically analyze situations, deal with problematic situations and communicate effectively to enforce laws and prevent prohibited weapons, drugs and inadmissible people from entering Canada.