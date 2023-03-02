Government Of Canada Jobs In Immigration Are Open & You Can Make Almost $80,000 With No Degree
Positions are being staffed in almost every major city across the country.
You can find government of Canada jobs in immigration that are available right now and the salary is almost $80,000 with no degree required.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is looking to hire people who can work in Supervisor, Program Officer/Advisor and Analyst positions across the country.
These jobs will be available in major cities in almost every province and territory including Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, St. John's, Yellowknife, Halifax, Mississauga, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Saskatoon and Whitehorse.
The salary ranges from $71,599 a year to $77,368 a year.
Applications will be put into an inventory to staff various positions within the government department.
To get hired, you need a secondary school diploma and specific experience that's different for the three streams.
Supervisors are required to have experience supervising employees, including assigning work, evaluating performance and employee relations management, approval of leave and career development.
Program Officers/Advisors need experience interpreting and applying government policies, regulations and legislation, or experience making decisions and recommendations based on government policy, procedures, regulations and legislation.
Analysts must have experience conducting research, analyzing information, developing options and providing recommendations.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs with IRCC is September 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Supervisors, Program Officers/Advisors and Analysts
Salary: $71,599 to $77,368
Company: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a secondary school diploma along with experience supervising employees, experience interpreting and applying government policies, experience making recommendations based on government policy or experience conducting research and analyzing information.
