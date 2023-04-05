CRA Is Looking To Hire Tax Auditors & You Can Make Almost $90,000 With No Degree Or Experience
If you're looking for work, there are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs available across the country that pay almost $90,000 and you don't need a degree or any experience.
For these government of Canada jobs, the federal revenue service is looking to hire people to join its Compliance Program Branch and work in tax auditor positions.
As a CRA auditor, you'll conduct income tax audits or excise tax audits of corporations, partnerships, trusts and other entities to ensure there is compliance with laws governed by the CRA.
The intent of this process is to create pools of eligible candidates who can work at CRA locations nationwide where positions are available.
There are a few positions that could be staffed by this hiring process including Income Tax Auditor, Excise Tax Auditor, GST/HST Auditor and Business Intelligence Quality Assurance Officer.
The CRA auditor salary ranges from $64,605 to $84,590 a year.
People living in Canada, Canadian citizens living abroad and permanent residents living abroad are able to apply for these jobs.
To get hired, you need to be eligible for a designation — which doesn't require a degree — from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
Also, you don't need to have any previous work experience to be able to work in the tax auditor job.
Some of the benefits that the CRA offers are flexible schedules, vacation leave, family-related and sick leaves, a healthcare plan, a pension plan, the possibility of hybrid remote work and more.
The closing date for the CRA auditor positions is June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Tax Auditor
Salary: $64,605 to $84,590
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who wants to conduct income tax audits or excise tax audits and is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting
