CRA Is Hiring Across The Country For Jobs That Pay Almost $100,000 & You Could Work Remotely
The federal revenue service wants to fill various accountant and auditor positions. 💸
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs available all over the country that pay almost $100,000 and offer the possibility of remote work.
If you're interested in finding government of Canada jobs, the Compliance Program Branch of the CRA is looking for people to fill various accountant and auditor positions across Canada.
The other positions that could be staffed through this process include Income Tax Auditor, Tax Avoidance Auditor and International Tax Auditor.
Job duties include the observation of taxpayers doing business or holding property abroad, the audit of groups of wealthy taxpayers, the audit of tax promoters, the audit aimed at aggressive tax planning aspects, the audit of large companies and the audit of small and medium enterprises.
For the accountant and auditor positions, the CRA salary ranges from $77,012 to $98,683 a year.
The federal revenue service shared the benefits that you'll get if you're hired which include flexible schedules for work-life balance, vacation leave, health care and pension plans, and the possibility of hybrid remote work.
You need to be able to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting to get hired.
Also, experience conducting or managing audits or examinations within the CRA or experience with businesses, partnerships, corporations or trusts acquired through provincial tax administration, a public practice, a para-public practice or an industry is required.
If you want to apply, the closing date for these government of Canada jobs is June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
