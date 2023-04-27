Health Canada Jobs For Nurses Are Open Right Now & You Can Earn Over $100,000 A Year
These positions promote a work-life balance with no shift work required. 🩺
There are Health Canada jobs for nurses open in different cities and the yearly salary can be more than $100,000!
With these government of Canada jobs, the federal department is looking to hire registered nurses to work in the Public Service Occupational Health Program as occupational health clinic managers.
This program is the occupational health service provider that delivers services for federal government department employers.
People who get hired as occupational health clinic managers with Health Canada will work alongside occupational health nurses, nurse practitioners, occupational health physicians, administrative officers and managers.
So, a workday could include managing occupational health medical services, managing occupational health medical clinics, supervising all regional occupational health nurses, and conducting occupational health nurse clinical duties as required.
Currently, Health Canada needs to hire nurses in Winnipeg and Quebec City or Montreal.
But opportunities in Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, Halifax and Ottawa may become available soon.
The salary ranges from $87,973 to $101,133 for positions in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Nova Scotia, and from $88,197 to $103,995 for positions in B.C. and Alberta.
Some of the job perks are an education allowance, reimbursement of professional nursing license fees, a Monday to Friday schedule with no shift work, dental and health care benefits, and a workplace that promotes work-life balance.
If this work interests you, people residing in Canada, Canadian citizens living abroad and Canadian permanent residents living abroad can apply.
You need to have a certificate or diploma in occupational health nursing from a post-secondary institution or a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in nursing, nursing administration, nursing education or another relevant field.
Also, you need to be a member in good standing as a registered nurse with the College of Nurses or be eligible for registration as a registered nurse with the College of Nurses in a Canadian province or territory.
Experience working in an immunization program and three years of experience in occupational health services is required to get hired.
The closing date to apply for the occupational health clinic manager positions is September 1, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET.
