The CRA Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Ontario & You Could Make Over $100K A Year

Some positions don't require a degree.

The Canada Revenue Agency has a bunch of job openings in Ontario so if you're looking for a new career you might want to check them out.

There are a variety of CRA positions available from auditors to IT specialists and some pay over $100,000 a year. You can also qualify for some of the jobs without a degree. Get that resume ready!

IT Specialists

Salary: $77,296 to $94,623

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: If you are an IT professional then these positions could be for you. There are job openings for both IT Analysts/Developers and Senior IT Infrastructure Support Analysts. Requirements include a combination of education and experience.

Apply Here

Real Estate Appraiser

Salary: $87,815 to $105,702

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: The successful candidate will have to "prepare appraisal reports and consultation reports, on all types of real estate properties" and "review and complete the examination of appraisal reports as submitted by taxpayers." Applicants should have completed the the study program by the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

Apply Here

Taxpayer Services Agent

Salary: $58,076 to $65,363

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: If "answering enquiries in fast paced in-bound Contact Centre" and "explaining to taxpayers over the phone various social programs administered by the CRA over the phone" sounds like the job for you then you might consider applying to this position based in Hamilton.

Apply Here

Bilingual Call Centre Agent

Salary: $52,954 to $58,453

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for conducting phone interviews with taxpayers and answering phone inquiries with this position. Applicants should have completed a secondary school education and have at least six months of experience.

Apply Here

Residential Appraiser 

Salary: $68,527 to $79,750

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: This GTA job entails "prepar[ing] appraisal reports and consultation reports" and "provid[ing] consultative services to the Tax Services Offices." Applicants should have obtained or should be working towards the Canadian Residential Appraiser designation from the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

Apply Here

Auditor

Salary: $88,261 to $107,249

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: The CRA is looking for auditors to discuss issues with taxpayers and collect data for tax reviews. A mix of experience and education is required.

Apply Here

Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
