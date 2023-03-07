The CRA Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Ontario & You Could Make Over $100K A Year
Some positions don't require a degree.
The Canada Revenue Agency has a bunch of job openings in Ontario so if you're looking for a new career you might want to check them out.
There are a variety of CRA positions available from auditors to IT specialists and some pay over $100,000 a year. You can also qualify for some of the jobs without a degree. Get that resume ready!
IT Specialists
Salary: $77,296 to $94,623
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: If you are an IT professional then these positions could be for you. There are job openings for both IT Analysts/Developers and Senior IT Infrastructure Support Analysts. Requirements include a combination of education and experience.
Real Estate Appraiser
Salary: $87,815 to $105,702
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: The successful candidate will have to "prepare appraisal reports and consultation reports, on all types of real estate properties" and "review and complete the examination of appraisal reports as submitted by taxpayers." Applicants should have completed the the study program by the Appraisal Institute of Canada.
Taxpayer Services Agent
Salary: $58,076 to $65,363
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: If "answering enquiries in fast paced in-bound Contact Centre" and "explaining to taxpayers over the phone various social programs administered by the CRA over the phone" sounds like the job for you then you might consider applying to this position based in Hamilton.
Bilingual Call Centre Agent
Salary: $52,954 to $58,453
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: You'll be responsible for conducting phone interviews with taxpayers and answering phone inquiries with this position. Applicants should have completed a secondary school education and have at least six months of experience.
Residential Appraiser
Salary: $68,527 to $79,750
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: This GTA job entails "prepar[ing] appraisal reports and consultation reports" and "provid[ing] consultative services to the Tax Services Offices." Applicants should have obtained or should be working towards the Canadian Residential Appraiser designation from the Appraisal Institute of Canada.
Auditor
Salary: $88,261 to $107,249
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: The CRA is looking for auditors to discuss issues with taxpayers and collect data for tax reviews. A mix of experience and education is required.