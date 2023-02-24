The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Students Across The Country & The Pay Is Up To $34 An Hour
There are positions in administration, communications, enforcement, finance, IT, policy and more.
There are government of Canada jobs for students that are being staffed right now and the pay goes up to $34 an hour depending on your education level.
As part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP), the federal government hires students who are in high school, CEGEP, college or university to work during their studies.
Jobs are available across the country in more than 300 cities and are in administration, communications, enforcement, finance, IT, policy and more.
Students who get hired could work in offices and laboratories, on ships and farms, at historical sites and national parks, and at other government locations across Canada.
With the FSWEP, you can find full-time or part-time jobs and the student pay rates are from $16 to $34.59 per hour.
The jobs pay $16 an hour for secondary students and from $16 to $21.24 for college students.
Salaries range from $16.99 to $25.52 for university undergraduates, from $22.71 to $28.57 for masters students and $26.72 to $34.59 for doctorate students.
You are eligible to apply to the FSWEP if you:
- are a full-time high school, CEGEP, college or university student
- are returning to full-time studies in the next academic year
- meet the minimum age requirement in the province/territory you'll work in
Students who are in their final year of academic study and won't be returning to full-time studies in the next academic term can still work part-time up until they graduate.
After you submit your application, it'll be placed in the federal government's student inventory.
Then, when there are job openings, a search of the inventory will be done and if you match the criteria you could be contacted for an interview.
According to the federal government, Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given preference during the hiring process.
There is ongoing student recruitment for the FSWEP so there is no deadline to apply!
What federal government support is available for students?
Not only does the government of Canada hire students for paying jobs during their studies but there are so many supports available for students in Canada.
That includes help with the repayment of student loans with interest forgiveness, an increased zero-payment income threshold and more.
Federal benefits are available to students as well like the Canada Housing Benefit to help pay for rent and the Canada Learning Bond which offers up to $2,000 to help pay for post-secondary education.
