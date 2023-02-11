These Undergraduate Programs In Canada Have The Cheapest Tuition & So Many Are Under $6,000
Canada's average tuition is $6,834 and you can find programs that cost less than that. 📚
When it comes to the cost of tuition in Canada, some undergraduate degrees are expensive to get but there are some that don't cost an astronomical amount of money.
Statistics Canada has shared data about tuition fees for the 2022-23 academic year that's broken down by undergraduate programs.
Currently, the average tuition at Canadian universities and colleges is $6,834 but there are undergraduate programs with cheaper fees than that.
Education programs are at $5,158 and social and behavioural sciences along with legal studies are at $5,864.
Tuition is $5,889 for humanities, $5,894 for personal, protective and transportation services, $5,992 for physical and life sciences and technologies and $5,995 for nursing.
Agriculture, natural resources and conservation programs cost $6,031, visual and performing arts, and communications technologies programs cost $6,135, other health, parks, recreation and fitness programs cost $6,207 and architecture programs cost $6,718.
On the other side of that, the most expensive undergraduate programs at post-secondary institutions in Canada are pretty pricey.
Mathematics, computer and information sciences programs are $7,012 and business, management and public administration are $7,207.
Tuition costs are $8,527 for engineering, $10,389 for optometry, $12,291 for pharmacy, $13,222 for law, $14,838 for veterinary medicine and $15,182 for medicine.
The most expensive undergraduate program in Canada is dentistry which has tuition costs of $23,963 for the 2022-23 school year.
If you're a student in Canada, the federal government made changes to student loans in 2022 that you should know about and are meant to make repayment plans more affordable.
Also, there are so many federal benefits including the Canada Housing Benefit top-up, doubled student grants and the Canada Learning Bond that can get you so much money!
