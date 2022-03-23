Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario university

Ontario Is Extending The Tuition Freeze For Colleges & Universities For Another Year

Here's what you need to know!

Toronto Associate Editor
Outside University College at the University of Western Ontario.

Outside University College at the University of Western Ontario.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Attention all Ontario college and university students: tuition fees will stay frozen for longer!

In a news release published on March 23, Ontario announced it will be extending the current tuition freeze for universities and colleges throughout the province for an extra year.

This means the government will help with financial relief for students through the next school year from 2022 to 2023, as well as help anyone seeking access to affordable postsecondary schooling.

"The one-year extended tuition freeze for Ontario residents builds on Ontario's historic 10 per cent reduction in tuition for the 2019-20 academic year, and the subsequent two-year freeze from 2020-22," the announcement reads.

According to the government, this action to cut and freeze tuition has given students $450 million in relief each year when compared to what school cost back in 2018 to 2019.

Ontario also noted that undergrad university students in arts and science programs pay $660 less in tuition fees now than before this policy was all put in place.

"Our government recognizes that students and their families make huge sacrifices to attend college and university, so our government will continue to look for ways to reduce financial barriers for learners," Colleges and Universities Minister, Jill Dunlop, said.

"By freezing tuition for another year, we are saying yes to ensuring that students have access to affordable, high-quality postsecondary education, and reducing the financial strain on families who have already faced so many challenges throughout the pandemic."

Before the reduction in 2019, Ontario university tuition rates were the highest across the provinces but now the provincial government said it has dropped to the fourth highest for undergrads and second highest for grad students.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...