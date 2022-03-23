Ontario Is Extending The Tuition Freeze For Colleges & Universities For Another Year
Here's what you need to know!
Attention all Ontario college and university students: tuition fees will stay frozen for longer!
In a news release published on March 23, Ontario announced it will be extending the current tuition freeze for universities and colleges throughout the province for an extra year.
This means the government will help with financial relief for students through the next school year from 2022 to 2023, as well as help anyone seeking access to affordable postsecondary schooling.
"The one-year extended tuition freeze for Ontario residents builds on Ontario's historic 10 per cent reduction in tuition for the 2019-20 academic year, and the subsequent two-year freeze from 2020-22," the announcement reads.
According to the government, this action to cut and freeze tuition has given students $450 million in relief each year when compared to what school cost back in 2018 to 2019.
Ontario also noted that undergrad university students in arts and science programs pay $660 less in tuition fees now than before this policy was all put in place.
"Our government recognizes that students and their families make huge sacrifices to attend college and university, so our government will continue to look for ways to reduce financial barriers for learners," Colleges and Universities Minister, Jill Dunlop, said.
"By freezing tuition for another year, we are saying yes to ensuring that students have access to affordable, high-quality postsecondary education, and reducing the financial strain on families who have already faced so many challenges throughout the pandemic."
Before the reduction in 2019, Ontario university tuition rates were the highest across the provinces but now the provincial government said it has dropped to the fourth highest for undergrads and second highest for grad students.