Ontario Universities Are Offering Tons Of Free Courses This Fall & Here Are 6 To Try RN

You can expand your mind for free online!

Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime, @westernuniversity | Instagram

Are you hungry for knowledge and low on savings? Well, fret not, because Ontario universities are offering tons of free courses this fall.

Aspiring students have the opportunity to sign up for a growing selection of open courses that cover a variety of topics.

In fact, you can learn about everything from how relationships work to science fundamentals.

Strategic Account Management

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: You will learn how to maintain customer relations as you continue to build your business.

View Here

Sales Enablement & Analytics

School: Queen's University

Why You Should Apply: You will learn what tools and technology you can use to create value for your clients and customers.

View Here

Building Science Fundamentals

School: University Of Toronto

Why You Should Apply: You can learn the basics of building science including how to control heat, moisture, air movement and solar energy.

View Here

Behavioural Economics in Action

School: University Of Toronto

Why You Should Enroll: You gain in-depth knowledge of how people make decisions and what "nudges" people into the right direction.

View Here

Death 101: Shaping The Future Of Global Health

School: University Of Toronto

Why You Should Apply: You can gain eye-opening insight into what causes of death will look like in 2030, and what can we do to reduce premature death.

View Here

The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs

School: University Of Toronto

Why You Should Apply: Learn all about how relationships work.

View Here

