These Ontario Universities Have Some Of The Most Employable Graduates In The World
Looking for a job might be a bit easier if you went to these schools.
A handful of Ontario universities are being praised for producing some of the most employable graduates in the world.
According to the QS World University Rankings, the province's best post-secondary schools to have on your CV are the University of Toronto, University of Waterloo, Western University and McMaster University.
It's worth noting that out of those schools, U of T holds the best score at 89.5, making its graduates the most employable in Canada. However, it does come in 21st worldwide, with spots like MIT and Stanford coming in on top.
"Each of the universities ranked below has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace. Given the fierce competition for graduate roles around the world," an excerpt from the ranking reads.
The University of Toronto is best known for giving students the opportunity "to learn from and work with preeminent thought leaders through our multidisciplinary network of teaching and research faculty, alumni and partners," according to QS.
The University of Waterloo came in second nationwide thanks to its co-op program, which is the world's largest. Through the program, students can get up to two years of relevant work experience as part of their degree.