Ontario Universities Are Hiring For So Many Positions RN & Some Will Pay Up To $138K A Year

You can make your money on campus.

@queensuniversity | Instagram, Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime

Multiple Ontario universities are looking to fill a long list of positions right now, and the starting salaries are no joke.

Queen's University, The University of Toronto and McMaster are just some of the schools looking to add some new staff.

So, if you've always loved being on-campus and are looking to make a liveable wage, take a look at these openings and see if any fit your skillset.

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $49,090 a year

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: Anyone with three-year post-secondary education in business administration and excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Apply Here

Associate Director, Engineering Student Recruitment & Community Outreach

Salary: $92,639 - $138,959 a year

School: McMaster University

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree in education and communications.

Apply Here

Student Inclusion and Engagement Coordinator

Salary: $55,670 a year

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: Anyone with an undergraduate degree and a minimum of three years of related experience.

Apply Here

Program Assistant

Salary: $41,394 a year

School: Queen's University

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a diploma in office administration or a related post-secondary education.

Apply Here

Sessional Instructional Assistant

Salary: $46.92 an hour

School: University of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has completed a graduate-level degree in Italian Studies and has a passion for the country's cinema.

Apply Here

Web & Digital Coordinator

Salary: $70,427

School: The University of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a knack for building and maintaining websites.

Apply Here

Events and Administrative Coordinator

Salary: $62,464 a year

School: The University of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in running events and supporting administrative needs.

Apply Here

