Ontario Universities Are Hiring For So Many Positions RN & Some Will Pay Up To $138K A Year
You can make your money on campus.
Multiple Ontario universities are looking to fill a long list of positions right now, and the starting salaries are no joke.
Queen's University, The University of Toronto and McMaster are just some of the schools looking to add some new staff.
So, if you've always loved being on-campus and are looking to make a liveable wage, take a look at these openings and see if any fit your skillset.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $49,090 a year
School: Queen's University
Who Should Apply: Anyone with three-year post-secondary education in business administration and excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Associate Director, Engineering Student Recruitment & Community Outreach
Salary: $92,639 - $138,959 a year
School: McMaster University
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree in education and communications.
Student Inclusion and Engagement Coordinator
Salary: $55,670 a year
School: Queen's University
Who Should Apply: Anyone with an undergraduate degree and a minimum of three years of related experience.
Program Assistant
Salary: $41,394 a year
School: Queen's University
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a diploma in office administration or a related post-secondary education.
Sessional Instructional Assistant
Salary: $46.92 an hour
School: University of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has completed a graduate-level degree in Italian Studies and has a passion for the country's cinema.
Web & Digital Coordinator
Salary: $70,427
School: The University of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a knack for building and maintaining websites.
Events and Administrative Coordinator
Salary: $62,464 a year
School: The University of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in running events and supporting administrative needs.