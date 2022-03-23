Some Ontario Schools Are Having In-Person Convocations This Year & Get Your Cameras Ready
Click Click. 📸 🎓
Cue Celebration by Kool & The Gang, because many Ontario post-secondary students are going to get the chance to graduate in person this year.
Undergrads and those studying in post-secondary institutions have previously had to endure virtual convocation ceremonies without the glam of an enormous ceremony.
But since COVID-19 restrictions eased in Ontario, some universities across the province have announced that they'll be having their students graduate on campus to celebrate the end of their degrees for their Spring Convocations.
Schools like Ryerson University, the University of Toronto, York University, Wilfred Laurier University, Western University, and the University of Waterloo have planned to welcome people to in-person ceremonies, with many of them taking place throughout June.
Universities like Ryerson, Laurier, and York will also be inviting graduates from 2020 and 2021 to celebrate in person alongside their 2022 cohorts.
"Ryerson University plans to celebrate 2022 graduates and grads from 2020 and 2021 at in-person convocation ceremonies this June at the Mattamy Athletic Centre," Ryerson University said in a statement released on Tuesday.
"Convocation is the formal recognition of our students' many years of dedication and hard work, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to recognize this year's graduates at our first in-person ceremonies since 2019. Ceremonies will take place at the Aviva Centre and at the Glendon campus from Friday, June 10, to Saturday, June 18," Rhonda Lenton, York University's President and Vice-Chancellor, said in a letter to students on March 15.
So get those cameras ready because it's sure been a long time coming!