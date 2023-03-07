CRA Jobs For Students In IT Are Available In Canada & You Could Make Up To $26 An Hour
No experience is required to get hired.
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs in IT are available for students in university or college and the pay goes up to $26 an hour.
With these government of Canada jobs, the federal agency is looking to add workers to the national IT student inventory and hire people to work while they get a post-secondary education.
Through the inventory, a pool of potential employees will be established to staff IT and similar positions as the jobs become available.
The student jobs will be in various locations across Canada, including the CRA national headquarters in Ottawa.
People living in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents living abroad are allowed to apply.
Also, students with a work/study permit can submit applications for these IT positions.
If you want to get hired, you need to be a full-time student at a Canadian post-secondary institution for the semester you will be hired.
Also, you have to be enrolled in a degree or diploma program in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant specialization.
There are no work experience requirements with the CRA student jobs.
The salary ranges from $17 to $26 an hour and your education level (college/CEGEP, university undergraduate, master's degree or doctorate degree) will determine how much money you get paid.
According to the federal agency, you get flexible work arrangements, work experience to further your professional skills and a network with professionals in computer science if you're hired.
The closing date for the CRA student jobs is March 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
