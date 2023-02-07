CRA Is Hiring People To Work As Accountants In Canada & The Salary Is Over $100,000
You could be able to work remotely. 💻🤑
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs available in accounting and you could make more than $100,000 a year.
If you're looking to apply for government of Canada jobs, the federal agency is hiring accountants to gather data from external and internal sources and analyze, interpret and report on findings.
Positions that could be staffed through this hiring process include Program Officer, Analyst, Program and Research Officer, and Technical Applications Officer.
The salary ranges from $88,261 all the way to $107,249.
While the accounting job is based in Ottawa at the CRA's national headquarters, remote work is possible.
People who are living in Canada along with Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are living abroad can apply.
\u201cThe @CanRevAgency is #hiring experienced accountants across the country. \n\nDon\u2019t miss your chance to work for one of Canada\u2019s Top 100 Employers!\n\nApply here \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/y5tk9xnO04\uf020\u201d— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1675710094
You can be hired if you are eligible to get a designation from a professional accounting association, have a degree from a post-secondary institution specializing in accounting, or have a law degree from a recognized post-secondary institution.
Experience conducting or managing audits or reviews, interpreting and applying regulations, supporting audit programs, training related to auditing or accounting, or researching and analyzing audit-related information is required.
Also, there are various language requirements including English essential and bilingual imperative.
Conditions of employment include the ability to get a security clearance from the federal government, willingness to travel and a valid driver's license.
The closing date for this CRA job is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
