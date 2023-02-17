These Government Of Canada Jobs Pay Up To $124,000 & You Need Experience Using Computers
Flexible work arrangements that include remote work are possible!
There are government of Canada jobs available that pay more than $120,000 a year and you need to have experience using computers to get hired.
The Communications Security Establishment (CSE), which provides the federal government with information technology security and foreign signals intelligence, is looking for people to work as systems administrators and desktop administrators.
With this hiring selection process, various entry-level, intermediate and senior positions will be staffed across different areas of the CSE.
Systems administrators will work to support critical infrastructure with unique challenges using the latest technologies.
Desktop administrators will support various endpoint solutions and engage in critical projects with unique challenges using the latest technologies.
Also, the CSE is looking to hire specialists in IT who have more in-depth expertise than system administrators.
The salary ranges for these different job streams are $80,746 to $93,951, $91,585 to $106,240, $99,861 to $115,504 and $107,432 to $124,208 per year!
All of the positions are based in Ottawa but flexible work arrangements that include remote work are possible.
To get hired, you need to have post-secondary education in a field related to the position like computer science, computer engineering or computer engineering technology or a combination of education, training and experience.
Also, experience or training in system administration which can include operating systems, software, server, storage, backups and appliance administration in a networked environment is required for systems administrator positions.
Experience or training in desktop administration, including endpoint computing/deskside computing, operating systems and peripherals in a networked environment is needed to get hired as a desktop administrator.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is February 26, 2023.
Systems Administrator / Desktop Administrator
Salary: $80,746 to $124,208
Company: Communications Security Establishment (CSE)
Who Should Apply: Someone who has post-secondary education in a field related to the position like computer science, computer engineering or computer engineering technology.
Experience with operating systems, software, server, storage, backups and appliance administration in a networked environment or experience in endpoint computing/deskside computing, operating systems and peripherals in a networked environment is required.
What government of Canada jobs are available?
There are more government of Canada jobs available across the country including CRA jobs for auditors and accountants, CBSA jobs in IT, CSIS jobs for technology professionals, Health Canada jobs for nurses and communications positions.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.