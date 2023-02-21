CSIS Is Hiring Analysts In Canada & You Can Make Almost $90,000 Without A University Degree
You'll get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance from the federal government. 👀
CSIS is looking to hire people to work as analysts across Canada and you can make almost $90,000 even without a university degree!
With these government of Canada jobs, you'll be conducting research, analyzing and compiling information, preparing and revising documents and reports, and planning, coordinating and participating in special projects as a Corporate Analyst.
The locations of the CSIS jobs are Burnaby, Ottawa, Montreal and Gatineau.
Also, the salary ranges from $73,970 a year to $89,970 a year.
If you're thinking of applying, this job is only open to Canadian citizens.
You need an undergraduate degree and two years of experience, a college diploma and four years of experience, or a high school diploma and six years of experience for the CSIS analyst job.
Experience in planning and coordinating activities, drafting written correspondence, and researching and analyzing to find relevant data for recommendations is required.
To get hired, you need to be eligible to receive an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance from the federal government.
The process of getting one involves a security interview, a polygraph and a background investigation that includes credit and financial checks.
The closing date for this government of Canada job is February 28, 2023.
