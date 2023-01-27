Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

11 Government Of Canada Jobs You Can Apply For Online That Pay More Than $100,000

Positions are available for nurses, technology professionals, auditors, IT technical advisors and more! 🤑

Senior Staff Writer
​Government of Canada office in Ottawa. Right: Government of Canada sign on an office in Newfoundland.

Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime, Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

There are so many government of Canada jobs available right now that you can apply to online and the positions pay more than $100,000!

If you're looking for work, you can find Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs, positions with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs and more.

Some of the available positions include nurses, technology professionals, auditors and IT technical advisors.

All of these jobs offer salaries that range above $100,000 and the biggest amount of money you could make with one of them is $223,500 a year!

Also, the education requirements for these positions range from a high school diploma to a master's degree.

Federal agencies and departments are hiring all over the country, including in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Here are a bunch of government of Canada jobs with salaries over $100,000 that you can apply for now if you're looking for work.

Information Management and Information Technology positions

Salary: $60,696 to $150,842

Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Location: Various locations in Canada

Who Should Apply: CBSA is looking to hire someone who has graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.

Also, experience working in an information management and information technology environment is required.

Apply Here

Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $115,836 to $148,590 inclusive of applicable allowances

Company: Indigenous Services Canada

Location: Remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta

Who Should Apply: Someone with a master's degree in nursing from a post-secondary institution or a degree from a post-secondary institution in a nurse practitioner program with the completion of training in primary care, all ages specialization or another relevant field.

Experience providing community health or primary care nursing services in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care, or acute or intensive care is needed as well.

Apply Here

Foreign Language Communication Analyst

Salary: $84,050 to $102,250

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax

Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree and experience in research and analysis, report writing, using computer applications and tools, and using social media apps.

Language proficiency in Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish is also required.

Apply Here

Technical Team Lead, Flight Operations

Salary: $120,741 to $141,688

Company: Transport Canada

Location: Mississauga, ON

Who Should Apply: Transport Canada is looking to hire someone who has completed secondary school and has occupational certifications in aviation.

To get the job, you also need experience applying risk management concepts and principles, experience as a chief pilot or an operations manager in 704 or 705 operations and experience in planning, coordinating, managing or executing aviation flight operation activities.

Apply Here

Auditors

Salary: $88,261 to $107,249

Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)

Location: Various locations in Ontario

Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association; or has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.

Also, experience in Canadian tax compliance within a public practice accounting firm, business, industry or provincial government relating to large and/or complex corporations is needed.

Apply Here

IT Technical Advisor/IT Team Lead

Salary: $88,683 to $110,182

Company: Employment and Social Development Canada

Location: Various locations in Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.

IT Technical Advisors need experience providing technical advice related to complex IT issues and experience in the design, development, testing and support of complex IT solutions.

IT Team Leads need experience supporting or implementing IT solutions, initiatives or services along with experience in IT projects or activities.

Apply Here

Analyst/Principal Analyst/Financial Analyst

Salary: $74,900 to $119,300

Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

Location: Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution and experience supervising financially regulated institutions or experience with a risk focus in risk management, finance, corporate governance, compliance, audit, commercial and/or retail credit, underwriting, strategic planning, financial analysis, business model analysis or data analytics.

Apply Here

Security Architect, Cyber Assurance

Salary: $99,340 to $124,175

Company: Bank of Canada

Location: Remote

Who Should Apply: Someone with a relevant degree or diploma and experience designing and implementing security policies and security technical standards, conducting security assessments, and using architecture and design techniques and tools.

Apply Here

Head Science Laboratory Services

Salary: $98,216 to $121,711

Company: Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Location: Calgary, AB

Who Should Apply: The CFIA is looking to hire someone who has a bachelor's degree in a natural, physical or applied science from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in analytical chemistry or a related discipline.

Experience planning, managing, or directing diagnostic analytical chemistry lab activities under a formal quality management system, managing financial resources in a laboratory setting, and interpreting analytical data and the provision of scientific advice is needed.

Apply Here

Chief Audit Executive

Salary: $178,900 to $223,500

Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

Location: Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and a recognized internal audit certification or Cyber Security Audit certification.

Also, experience leading a team, providing strategic advice and recommendations on complex matters and reporting on internal audits is required for this job.

Apply Here

Technology Professionals, Operational Support

Salary: $89,934 to $109,408

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Location: Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Who Should Apply: CSIS is hiring people who have graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another relevant field.

You need experience related to engineering, quality assurance, networking, development, communication, analysis, IT security, mechanical and electronic technologies, or technology and network streams.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Lisa Belmonte
    Senior Staff Writer
    Lisa Belmonte is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on government of Canada jobs and is based in Ontario.
