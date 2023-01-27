11 Government Of Canada Jobs You Can Apply For Online That Pay More Than $100,000
Positions are available for nurses, technology professionals, auditors, IT technical advisors and more! 🤑
There are so many government of Canada jobs available right now that you can apply to online and the positions pay more than $100,000!
If you're looking for work, you can find Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs, positions with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs and more.
Some of the available positions include nurses, technology professionals, auditors and IT technical advisors.
All of these jobs offer salaries that range above $100,000 and the biggest amount of money you could make with one of them is $223,500 a year!
Also, the education requirements for these positions range from a high school diploma to a master's degree.
Federal agencies and departments are hiring all over the country, including in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
Here are a bunch of government of Canada jobs with salaries over $100,000 that you can apply for now if you're looking for work.
Information Management and Information Technology positions
Salary: $60,696 to $150,842
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Location: Various locations in Canada
Who Should Apply: CBSA is looking to hire someone who has graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
Also, experience working in an information management and information technology environment is required.
Nurse Practitioner
Salary: $115,836 to $148,590 inclusive of applicable allowances
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Location: Remote and/or isolated First Nations communities in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta
Who Should Apply: Someone with a master's degree in nursing from a post-secondary institution or a degree from a post-secondary institution in a nurse practitioner program with the completion of training in primary care, all ages specialization or another relevant field.
Experience providing community health or primary care nursing services in community health, primary care, urgent or emergency care, or acute or intensive care is needed as well.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree and experience in research and analysis, report writing, using computer applications and tools, and using social media apps.
Language proficiency in Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish is also required.
Technical Team Lead, Flight Operations
Salary: $120,741 to $141,688
Company: Transport Canada
Location: Mississauga, ON
Who Should Apply: Transport Canada is looking to hire someone who has completed secondary school and has occupational certifications in aviation.
To get the job, you also need experience applying risk management concepts and principles, experience as a chief pilot or an operations manager in 704 or 705 operations and experience in planning, coordinating, managing or executing aviation flight operation activities.
Auditors
Salary: $88,261 to $107,249
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Location: Various locations in Ontario
Who Should Apply: Someone who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association; or has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
Also, experience in Canadian tax compliance within a public practice accounting firm, business, industry or provincial government relating to large and/or complex corporations is needed.
IT Technical Advisor/IT Team Lead
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various locations in Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
IT Technical Advisors need experience providing technical advice related to complex IT issues and experience in the design, development, testing and support of complex IT solutions.
IT Team Leads need experience supporting or implementing IT solutions, initiatives or services along with experience in IT projects or activities.
Analyst/Principal Analyst/Financial Analyst
Salary: $74,900 to $119,300
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Location: Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution and experience supervising financially regulated institutions or experience with a risk focus in risk management, finance, corporate governance, compliance, audit, commercial and/or retail credit, underwriting, strategic planning, financial analysis, business model analysis or data analytics.
Security Architect, Cyber Assurance
Salary: $99,340 to $124,175
Company: Bank of Canada
Location: Remote
Who Should Apply: Someone with a relevant degree or diploma and experience designing and implementing security policies and security technical standards, conducting security assessments, and using architecture and design techniques and tools.
Head Science Laboratory Services
Salary: $98,216 to $121,711
Company: Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Location: Calgary, AB
Who Should Apply: The CFIA is looking to hire someone who has a bachelor's degree in a natural, physical or applied science from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in analytical chemistry or a related discipline.
Experience planning, managing, or directing diagnostic analytical chemistry lab activities under a formal quality management system, managing financial resources in a laboratory setting, and interpreting analytical data and the provision of scientific advice is needed.
Chief Audit Executive
Salary: $178,900 to $223,500
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Location: Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and a recognized internal audit certification or Cyber Security Audit certification.
Also, experience leading a team, providing strategic advice and recommendations on complex matters and reporting on internal audits is required for this job.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Location: Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: CSIS is hiring people who have graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another relevant field.
You need experience related to engineering, quality assurance, networking, development, communication, analysis, IT security, mechanical and electronic technologies, or technology and network streams.
