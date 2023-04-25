Canada Summer Jobs Program Is Now Hiring & So Many Positions Pay Over $20 An Hour
You can find jobs in admin, community services, arts and culture, recreation, agriculture, sports and other fields.
Canada Summer Jobs is now hiring across the country and some of the positions with this federal government program pay more than $20 an hour.
Jobs are available in administration, natural and applied sciences, health, community services, arts and culture, recreation, sales, trades, agriculture, sports and even more sectors.
The federal government just announced the official launch of the hiring period for the 2023 Canada Summer Jobs program.
Throughout the summer this year, more than 70,000 placements will be made available for people who are between 15 years old and 30 years old.
Also, new jobs will be posted regularly on the government of Canada's online youth job bank from now until July 24, 2023.
Canada Summer Jobs placements are full-time, meaning 30 to 40 hours of work per week, and have a duration of six to 16 weeks, with an average duration of eight weeks.
To apply, you must be 15 to 30 years of age and be legally entitled to work in Canada, which means having a valid Social Insurance Number.
Positions are available for people who are currently in high school, getting a post-secondary education or have no education at all.
Some of the jobs that are available through the Canada Summer Jobs program are:
- landscaper ($20 an hour) and forestry conservation worker ($23 an hour) in Nova Scotia
- sailing instructor ($22 an hour), event coordinator ($25 an hour) and administration officer ($23.50 an hour) in Ontario
- archaeological intern ($22 per hour) and ski coach ($28 per hour) in Saskatchewan
- library aide ($20.68 per hour) and marketing assistant ($26 per hour) in Alberta
- agriculture foreperson ($18 an hour) and sous chef ($18.26 an hour) in Manitoba
- camp counsellor ($23 an hour), wellness coordinator ($21 an hour) and curatorial assistant ($31.25 an hour) in B.C.
There are thousands of other jobs accepting applications right now across every single province and territory in Canada.
What government of Canada student jobs are available?
If you're looking for work with the federal government while you get an education, there are government of Canada student jobs available across the country.
CSIS is hiring post-secondary students to work in admin, IT, communications, engineering, foreign language services, information management, HR and more departments.
The salary depends on your education level and how many work terms you've done before but you could make up to $27 an hour.
Also, the government has jobs open through the Federal Student Work Experience Program for students who are in high school, CEGEP, college or university.
The pay ranges from $16 to $34 per hour and positions are in administration, communications, finance, IT, policy and more.
