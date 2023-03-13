Ontario Parks Is Hiring For Thousands Of Student Summer Jobs & You Can Get Paid To Be Outside
Students looking for summer jobs in Ontario might want to get their resumes ready because Ontario Parks is currently hiring for thousands of positions.
Ontario Park's Summer Employment Opportunities program "provides students with opportunities to obtain valuable work experience, gain transferable skills, and build professional networks."
There are between 1500 to 2000 student jobs currently available across the province that pay up to $16.35 an hour. The jobs range from 7 to 18 weeks between May and September.
Students can apply for Park Ranger roles that include Gate Attendants, Administrative Assistants, Park Planners, and more. Some duties include helping "with clerical work and park administration," "developing and delivering programs to help visitors connect with the natural and cultural resources found within the park," and "[maintaining] remote 'back country' areas of the parks reaching remote campsites by boat, portaging or hiking."
"As part of the Ontario Public Service, we are committed to building a diverse workforce that reflect the communities we serve, and we actively promote a respectful and equitable workplace," Ontario Parks said in an email to Narcity.
"All student employees are provided with valuable training and job experience that will help set them up for success in a future career at Ontario Parks, or elsewhere."
There are 340 provincial parks in Ontario and some even have staff accommodations for Park Rangers for a minimal cost. Applicants must be enrolled in a secondary or post-secondary education or have graduated within the past six months. The minimum age to apply is 15.
If you're interested in applying, you can submit your application online.
