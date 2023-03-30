Toronto Islands

Centreville Is Hiring For Tons Of Seasonal Jobs & You Can Spend The Summer On Toronto Island

Imagine working by the water!

Associate Editor, Toronto
​Centre Island in the summer. Rollercoaster at Centreville.

@centerislandto | Instagram, @centrevillefun | Instagram

A great new opportunity has popped up that could have you spending your entire summer in the Toronto Islands this year!

If you dream of having a job near the water and tons of rides, then you're in luck because Centre Island is hiring for many positions, and all of them are at Centreville Amusement Park.

There are a number of different skill sets they're looking for, from operating rides to caring for animals to bartending at their restaurants. Whatever your interests and skills may be, there's likely to be a position that's a good fit for you.

Here are some cool options:

Games Attendant

Job Details: Games Attendants work in outdoor games, interact with guests and hand out prizes. According to the job posting, the park also provides a flexible schedule, a fun and safe environment, and various job incentives, including staff events and giveaways

Who Should Apply: If you're someone who can handle working under pressure, have flexible hours, and can multitask like a pro, then you could be a great fit!

Apply Here

Ride Attendant

Job Details: Ride Attendants get to interact with guests while operating rides and ensuring everyone follows safety rules. The park offers a flexible schedule, a fun outdoor environment, and even perks like staff events and a ferry pass to use at other attractions in Ontario.

Who Should Apply: The job is ideal for someone who is detail-oriented, safety-conscious and enjoys interacting with people. The job requires ensuring riders meet height requirements, explaining safety procedures, reporting maintenance issues, enforcing safety regulations, and providing assistance to patrons.

Apply Here

Farm Hand

Job Details: If you love animals and don't mind getting your hands dirty, then the farm hand job at Centreville Amusement Park might be perfect for you. The job involves taking care of animal stalls, working the popular pony ride, and assisting with daily farm maintenance.

Who Should Apply: Centreville is looking for someone who can lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and work outside in hot weather. Experience with cows, sheep, horses or other animals is preferred, but a willingness to learn is also welcome.

Apply Here

Bartender

Job Details: Bartenders at Centreville Amusement Park must have extensive knowledge of drinks and provide excellent customer service while following policies and procedures. This outdoor workplace is great for students looking for summer employment and offers a flexible schedule.

Who Should Apply: If you have your Smart Serve Certification, great communication skills and can handle pressure while standing for long periods, then you might make a great bartender at Centreville Amusement Park. A year of bar experience is a bonus but not necessary.

Apply Here

You can find the full list of jobs at Centreville here.

