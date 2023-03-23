7 Ontario Amusement Parks To Visit This Summer That Are Cheaper Than A Trip To Disney World
Summer is on the way and there are so many amazing Ontario amusement parks to visit. While these parks may not be the same as a trip to Disney World, they are still great destinations for a fun outing and cost much less than a plane ticket.
From giant waterparks to Christmas villages, here are some exciting parks to check out in Ontario this summer.
Centreville Amusement Park
Price: To be announced
When: Reopening May 6, 2023
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on Centre Island, this amusement park boasts over 30 rides as well as food outlets where you can get delicious treats.
Bingemans
Price: $35.95 + per person
When: Reopening June 24, 2023
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Big Splash is a giant waterpark that features a net-walk, splash pads, slides, and more. You can spend the day in the heated wave pool and spinning around The Cyclone.
Storybook Gardens
Price: $8.75 per person
When: Reopening April 7, 2023
Address: 1958 Storybook Ln., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a fairytale at this Ontario theme park. The attraction features nursery rhyme-themed rides and installations as well as a duck pond and splash pad.
Clifton Hill
Price: Free admission
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "world famous Street of Fun" is home to attractions, restaurants, and entertainment. You can zoom along the Niagara Speedway, view the Falls from the Niagara Skywheel, and more.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: $44.99 + per day pass
When: Reopening May 5, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive amusement park is an iconic summer destination in Ontario. You can ride on towering rollercoasters, feast on funnel cake, and visit the waterpark for a fun-filled day.
Santa's Village
Price: $50.95 per day pass
When: Reopening May 20, 2023
Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Who says you can't have Christmas in the summer? Santa's Village features festive rides, reindeer, and more. You can even stay overnight at the campground.
Calypso Theme Waterpark
Price: $49.99 + per adult
When: Reopening June 17, 2023
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to the largest theme waterpark in Canada. The park has tons of aquatic attractions as well as food and beverage offerings.
