7 Giant Waterparks In Ontario That Just Reopened For The Summer & Have So Many Attractions
Get your swimsuit on!
The summer heat is here and what better way to cool off than by taking a trip to a water park. Ontario is home to several giant water parks, including some of the largest in Canada, and they've just reopened for the season.
You can spend the day speeding down slides, splashing through wave pools, and being whisked around in thrill rides. There are more relaxing experiences available too, such as lounging in private cabanas or floating along a lazy river.
The province also has several inflatable waterparks located along sandy beaches that make for a unique summer day trip.
Grab your sunscreen, swimsuit, and goggles and get ready for endless aquatic fun at these seven water parks in Ontario.
Big Splash
Price: $37.95 + per person
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can cool off at this giant waterpark located just outside of Toronto. Bingemans Big Splash in Kitchener has slides, pools, and more aquatic attractions to enjoy all summer long.
The park is the largest of its kind in the Waterloo Region and features a heated wave pool, nine massive waterslides, and an interactive water playground with a 1200-gallon tipping bucket.
You can even rent a private cabana complete with lounge chairs and patio furniture and enjoy some relaxation.
There are tons of other activities to enjoy while at Bingemans including beach volleyball and mini golf so you can easily make it a full-day adventure.
Accessibility: Wheelchairs are provided by Bingemans on a first come, first served basis. Service animals are permitted at the attraction.
Calypso Water Park
Price: $54.99 + per adult
Address: 2015 Calypso St., Limoges, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to make a splash at this massive waterpark near Ottawa, which happens to be the "biggest theme waterpark in Canada."
The venue is home to more than 35 water slides and over 100 other attractions. You can experience the "largest wave pool in Canada" as well as " the tallest waterslide tower in Canada."
Drift down two theme rivers or race your friends down the tube slides for a fun-filled adventure.
The VIP Cabanas are available to rent and feature restaurant service and lounge chairs.
There are tons of places to enjoy a meal at the park including an ice cream shop and Hawaiian Beach Bar.
Accessibility: The park has accessible parking as well as special accommodations for those with disabilities.
Wibit Water Parks
Price: $22 + general admission
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: These aren't your usual water parks. You can visit Wibit Water Parks by Splash ON this summer and have some fun on a giant floating playground.
The inflatable water parks are located at Tudhope Beach in Orillia and at Centennial Beach in Barrie.
They feature climbing walls, monkey bars, swings, slides, balance beams, trampolines, and more. The Barrie location claims to be the "largest inflatable water park in Canada" so it might be worth checking out.
Splash Works
Price: $54.99 + per adult
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 20-acre waterpark is located in Canada's Wonderland and offers endless water-themed activities.
You can speed down 17 water slides, leap off cliffs and visit the Muskoka Plunge for a free-fall experience from 60 feet high. The park is also home to a wave pool and lazy river.
There are private cabanas available to rent for $239 for up to six people. You can stop by the Shoreline Bar for some grub or head to one of the other eateries in Wonderland.
The best part is, Splash Works is included in admission to Canada's Wonderland, so you'll also be able to experience the other rides and attractions at the amusement park as well.
Accessibility: A water wheelchair is available for guests visiting Lazy River or White Water Bay.
Wet 'n' Wild Toronto
Price: $54.95 +
Address: 7855 Finch Ave. W., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 40 acres of attractions, this water park near Toronto makes for an exciting summer day trip.
From thrilling experiences like Caribbean Chaos, which whisks you "through tight curves and dips" to more relaxing attractions like the Muskoka Soakah lazy river, the park provides endless aquatic adventures and fun for visitors of all ages and preferences.
The park will be hosting events throughout the season including a Taylor Swift Night Dance Party on August 19.
Accessibility: Should you require a support person, a discounted rate of $39.95 per person is available. Assistive devices can be brought into the park along with service animals.
Wild Waterworks
Price: $25.04 + per adult
Address: 680 Waterfront Trail, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can make a big splash at this water park which features "one of Canada’s largest outdoor wave pools." According to the website, more than "five million litres of heated water splashes down every minute."
Wild Waterworks has six slides as well as an Eazy River where you can enjoy a peaceful float.
Cabana rentals are available and you can grab some snacks at Waves, which serves ice cream, nachos, and more.
Accessibility: The park offers a discounted rate for individuals with a disability and their support person. Service animals are permitted in the park.
Splashtown
Price: $15 for one hour
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With locations in Niagara and Manitoulin Island, this inflatable water park is the place to go if you're looking to cool off this summer.
The attraction features water slides, challenges, obstacles, and more aquatic-themed activities. The Niagara location has a soft, sandy beach where you can soak up some sun after spending time in the water.
The Manitoulin location just opened this year and makes for a dreamy island experience. According to the company, this water park "is a one of a kind special design only made for Lake Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island."
