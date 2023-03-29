A Giant Inflatable Water Park Is Opening On A Dreamy Ontario Island & It's 'One Of A Kind'
Tickets are already on sale!
There's another reason to look forward to summer. A new water park is opening in Ontario and it's located on the world's largest freshwater island.
Splashtown, an inflatable water park based in Niagara, is opening a brand new location on Manitoulin Island's Lake Mindemoya.
The massive attraction is set to open on June 30, 2023 and it will feature "thrilling slides and obstacle courses" along with other exciting activities.
"The Splashtown Manitoulin park is a one of a kind special design only made for Lake Mindemoya on Manitoulin Island," the company told Narcity. "There will not be another one like it."
The exact design details are "under wraps" until opening day, but if the park is anything like its Niagara companion, you can expect unique aquatic challenges, giant climbing towers, and more.
Splashtown has a "multi-year" agreement with Manitoulin Island and is already working on a different design for 2024 as a way to "keep the experience fresh and exciting."
Visitors must be 5 years of age or older in order to enjoy the water park and must wear a life jacket at all times. Tickets are currently available online and cost $35 for a play all-day pass or $22 for a 2-hour pass.
The Niagara location is also opening on June 30 and tickets can be purchased online.
There are tons of other things to do on Manitoulin Island, from waterfall hikes to sandy beaches, and it's a dreamy spot for a summer escape.
Splashtown Manitoulin
Price: $35 day pass
When: Opening June 30, 2023
Address: 10 will-o-wisp way, Mindemoya, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new inflatable waterpark is a "one of a kind" attraction and will open this summer.
