Water Parks

6 Inflatable Water Parks In Ontario Where You Can Have A Splashing Good Time

They have water slides, trampolines and more! 💦

Do you want to live all summer in your swimsuit? If so, you can have a splashing good time at these inflatable water parks in Ontario.

At these incredible playgrounds, you can have so much fun with your friends on the slippery obstacle courses, trampolines and water slides. Or you can pretend you're on American Ninja Warrior and try to defeat the slippery climbing walls and monkey bars.

There are locations across the province, so chances are there's one only a short drive away from where you live.

So grab your bathing suit and check out one of these water park attractions!

Hoopla Island Kenora

Price: $17 per person for one hour, with evening and family rates.

When: July 1 to August 30

Address: 35 Minnesota St., Kenora, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you live in northwestern Ontario, forget about going to the gym. You can get a workout at this floating obstacle course that will test your strength and swimming skills, all in good fun.

Hoopla Island website

Rail Yard Wake & Aqua Park

Price: $29.99 per person for two hours

When: From July 2

Address: 5407 Queensville Side Rd. E, Mount Albert, ON

Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour from Toronto, this park offers water activities like wakeboarding and swimming. You can feel like a kid again at this water park, with bouncy trampolines and a giant water slide.

Rail Yard Aqua Park website

Splash ON Water Parks

Price: $25 per person

When: From July 2

Address: 55 Lakeshore Dr., Barrie, ON | 450 Atherley Rd., Orillia, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is the perfect way to keep cool on a hot summer day, as any time you wipe out along the water playground, you'll splash into the refreshing waves of Lake Simcoe.

Splash On website

FunSplash Sports Park

Price: $25 per person for two hours, with full-day passes available.

When: From June 24 to September 4

Address: 5050 Harrison Rd., Binbrook, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Binbrook Conservation Area, you can find a huge inflatable playground with a variety of different obstacles, large water slides and 14-foot towers!

Fun Splash Sports Park website

Splash N Go Adventure Parks 

Price: $25.00 per person for 1.5 hours

When: July - August, dates vary across locations.

Address: Four locations around Ontario

Why You Need To Go: These inflatable outdoor water parks have something for everyone. You can opt for the easy course splash pad, or feel like a ninja and see if you can defeat the challenging obstacles.

Splash N Go website

Emerald Lake Resort & Waterpark

Price: $20 per person on weekdays, $25 per person on weekends

When: Until September 4

Address: 7248 Gore Rd. Puslinch, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't need reservations for this spot, so it's perfect for a spontaneous summer road trip and a day of water fun.

Emerald Lake website


Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 19, 2021.

Staff Writer
Staff Writer

