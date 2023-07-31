6 Inflatable Water Parks In Ontario Where You Can Have A Splashing Good Time
They have water slides, trampolines and more! 💦
Do you want to live all summer in your swimsuit? If so, you can have a splashing good time at these inflatable water parks in Ontario.
At these incredible playgrounds, you can have so much fun with your friends on the slippery obstacle courses, trampolines and water slides. Or you can pretend you're on American Ninja Warrior and try to defeat the slippery climbing walls and monkey bars.
There are locations across the province, so chances are there's one only a short drive away from where you live.
So grab your bathing suit and check out one of these water park attractions!
Hoopla Island Kenora
Price: $17 per person for one hour, with evening and family rates.
When: July 1 to August 30
Address: 35 Minnesota St., Kenora, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you live in northwestern Ontario, forget about going to the gym. You can get a workout at this floating obstacle course that will test your strength and swimming skills, all in good fun.
Rail Yard Wake & Aqua Park
Price: $29.99 per person for two hours
When: From July 2
Address: 5407 Queensville Side Rd. E, Mount Albert, ON
Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour from Toronto, this park offers water activities like wakeboarding and swimming. You can feel like a kid again at this water park, with bouncy trampolines and a giant water slide.
Splash ON Water Parks
Price: $25 per person
When: From July 2
Address: 55 Lakeshore Dr., Barrie, ON | 450 Atherley Rd., Orillia, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is the perfect way to keep cool on a hot summer day, as any time you wipe out along the water playground, you'll splash into the refreshing waves of Lake Simcoe.
FunSplash Sports Park
Price: $25 per person for two hours, with full-day passes available.
When: From June 24 to September 4
Address: 5050 Harrison Rd., Binbrook, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Binbrook Conservation Area, you can find a huge inflatable playground with a variety of different obstacles, large water slides and 14-foot towers!
Splash N Go Adventure Parks
Price: $25.00 per person for 1.5 hours
When: July - August, dates vary across locations.
Address: Four locations around Ontario
Why You Need To Go: These inflatable outdoor water parks have something for everyone. You can opt for the easy course splash pad, or feel like a ninja and see if you can defeat the challenging obstacles.
Emerald Lake Resort & Waterpark
Price: $20 per person on weekdays, $25 per person on weekends
When: Until September 4
Address: 7248 Gore Rd. Puslinch, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't need reservations for this spot, so it's perfect for a spontaneous summer road trip and a day of water fun.
