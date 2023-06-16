This Inflatable Water Park Near Toronto Is The 'Largest' In Canada & It's Reopening Soon (PHOTOS)
There are two locations!
Get ready to make a splash! Two massive inflatable water parks are reopening near Toronto for the 2023 season and you can spend your days conquering obstacles and enjoying aquatic challenges.
Wibit Water Parks by Splash On are "giant floating playgrounds" that offer a wide range of adventure features. There are two locations in Ontario, one at Tudhope Beach in Orillia and the other at Centennial Beach in Barrie. Both attractions are opening on June 30, 2023.
@narcitytoronto Ontario is getting a couple of gigantic inflatable water parks this summer and they’ll be set to reopen at the end of the month. Splash On is bringing back Wibit Water Parks in Barrie and Orillia on June 30. #inflatablewaterpark#waterpark#ontario#ontarionews#barrie#orillia#greenscreen♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
Not only is the Barrie location Splash's "biggest" and "wildest" park, it also claims to be the "largest inflatable water park in Canada." It boasts climbing walls, monkey bars, swings, slides, balance beams, trampolines, and more.
It's located an hour and a half from Toronto and first opened in 2017. The layouts and equipment change each year meaning that you can expect a whole new experience this summer.
The Barrie location has tons of wild thrills, so if you're looking for a more chill adventure, you can head to the Orillia park. This spot has "low profile features" and is "geared for the younger ones."
Both parks have a minimum age requirement of five and up. Children between five and eight need to be accompanied by a chaperone. Chaperone passes are 50% off regular pricing so that families with children can enjoy the water park together without breaking the bank.
All visitors must wear a lifejacket and you can bring your own as long as it's Transport Canada approved. You should also bring your own towel.
Before arriving, you'll have to sign a waiver which can be found online.
Tickets are available on the website and start at $22 for general admission depending on the location. This allows you a 2 hour time slot at the park.
These aren't the only inflatable water parks to experience this summer.
A new park on Manitoulin Island is also opening on June 30, 2023. This attraction features "thrilling slides and obstacle courses" for you to enjoy.
There are several other inflatable water parks to check out including SpashTown Niagara Water Park at Nickel Beach and FunSplash Hamilton.
If you're looking for a fun adventure near Toronto this summer then keep these giant water parks in mind.
Wibit Water Parks
Price: $22 + general admission
When: Reopening June 30, 2023
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Two inflatable water parks are reopening near Toronto and you can enjoy tons of aquatic attractions.
