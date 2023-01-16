6 Indoor Waterparks In Ontario Where You Can Have A Mini Beach Vacay This Winter
Lazy rivers and private cabanas await. 😎🌴
Don't put your swimsuit away just yet. Ontario has several indoor waterparks where you can forget about the snow and enjoy a day in the water.
These spots have tropical vibes, towering waterslides, and more, so if you're craving a break from the cold, then you'll want to start planning a little getaway. Some places only allow hotel guests to use the facilities, but if you're looking for a day trip, there are still a few places to visit without booking an overnight stay.
Great Wolf Lodge
Price: Prices vary depending on room
Address: 3950 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Niagara resort lets you forget all about the snowy weather outside. From a four-storey water fort treehouse to a 40-foot drop on the Vortex, this indoor waterpark is full of thrills. The park is available for guests only.
Waves Indoor Waterpark
Price: $39.95 for day pass
Address: 8444 Lundy's Ln., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting over 25,000 square-feet of excitement, this indoor waterpark at the Americana Conference Resort & Spa lets you take a dip year-round. It features a 16-person hot spa, beach-entry wave pool, and private cabanas.
Plunge! Aquatic Centre
Price: $24 for 2 hours per adult
Address: 220 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Blue Mountain Village, this waterpark is a fun year-round activity for swimmers of every age. You can relax in a hot tub or enjoy activities like the splash pad and rope swing.
Fallsview Indoor Waterpark
Price: $38.99 + per day pass
Address: 5685 Falls Avenue Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 125,000 square-foot park has a 1,000 gallon tipping bucket, 6-storey waterslides, a full-sized wave pool, and more. You can finish the day off with a meal at The Beach Club where you can "dine like the stars."
Adventure Bay Family Water Park
Price: $16.50 per day
Address: 401 Pitt St. W., Windsor, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can float down a lazy river, splash in the wave pool, and even surf at this giant indoor waterpark. Tickets can be bought in advance online.
Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre
Price: Prices vary depending on room
Address: 591 Wellington Rd. S., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this spot isn't necessarily a full-blown waterpark, the tropical atrium will have you feeling like you're on a beach vacay, even in the winter. The area boasts palm trees, a waterfall, and a waterslide, and is available for guests only.
