A Huge Inflatable Waterpark Is Opening In Ontario & You Can Splash Across Floating Obstacles
It's just a day trip from Toronto!
Get your swimsuit ready, because there's a new place to splash this summer. Ontario is getting a massive inflatable waterpark this month, and you can race across floating obstacles.
Super Splash is launching at St. Marys Quarry for the very first time, and the grand opening is on June 25. The waterpark experience is about two hours from Toronto, making it the perfect spot for a summer day trip.
The attraction sits atop the water, and you can climb, jump, swing, bounce, slide, and swim all day long. At about 51 metres wide, the inflatable park offers endless fun, from games of manhunt to a 4-metre tall "ice tower" obstacle which looks like a giant iceberg.
You can expect the experience to be "mentally and physically challenging" as well as family-friendly. Lifeguards are situated throughout the park and all players must wear a lifejacket.
The park is still in the process of being set-up, with concrete blocks being airlifted to the location by helicopter.
Tickets can be purchased onsite, however, if you purchase online in advance, it guarantees you'll be able to get in at a specific date and time. You'll have to fill out a waiver before visiting the park.
Tickets cost $25 for a two-hour pass, or $20 for an evening pass, plus admission to the quarry.
Super Splash St. Marys
Price: $20 + per person, plus quarry admission
When: Opening June 25, 2022
Address: 425 Water St., St. Marys, ON
