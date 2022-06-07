The Elora Quarry Is Reopening Its Turquoise Swimming Hole & Here's How To Visit
It's welcoming visitors this week!
One of Ontario's dreamiest swimming spots is officially reopening for the summer, and you can splash through a turquoise paradise. The Elora Quarry is welcoming visitors back starting June 10, but you'll need to plan your trip in advance.
The quarry is known for its 40-foot limestone cliffs and bright blue water. You can lounge on the sandy shore and float in the natural pool for a magical summer day.
Due to its beauty, the area often draws a large amount of people, so there is a capacity limit in place to ensure everyone can enjoy their visit. You'll need to book both a ticket and vehicle permit online in advance.
There are two four-hour time slots available each day with a capacity of 200 people or 150 vehicles each. The first session runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are released on Friday afternoons for the following week (Monday to Sunday). Make sure you plan accordingly, as tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, unless the quarry closes. The tickets cost $10.50 per adult, and the vehicle permit is $15 per session.
The nearby village of Elora is another beautiful spot to visit, and you can add it to your plans for a fun summer day trip. There are tons of cute shops and quaint restaurants to explore.
If you're looking forward to visiting the quarry, make sure you plan ahead and book your tickets in advance so you can enjoy this popular natural wonder.
Elora Quarry
Price: $10.50 per adult, $15 for vehicle permit
When: Reopening June 10, 2022
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Swim in a turquoise pool surrounded by limestone cliffs at this beautiful quarry.
