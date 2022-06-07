Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
elora quarry

The Elora Quarry Is Reopening Its Turquoise Swimming Hole & Here's How To Visit

It's welcoming visitors this week!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Swimming hole with pink flamingo floatie. Right: Two women standing on a beach.

Swimming hole with pink flamingo floatie. Right: Two women standing on a beach.

@matthewandsamantha | Instagram, @nikkibtricky | Instagram

One of Ontario's dreamiest swimming spots is officially reopening for the summer, and you can splash through a turquoise paradise. The Elora Quarry is welcoming visitors back starting June 10, but you'll need to plan your trip in advance.

The quarry is known for its 40-foot limestone cliffs and bright blue water. You can lounge on the sandy shore and float in the natural pool for a magical summer day.

Due to its beauty, the area often draws a large amount of people, so there is a capacity limit in place to ensure everyone can enjoy their visit. You'll need to book both a ticket and vehicle permit online in advance.

There are two four-hour time slots available each day with a capacity of 200 people or 150 vehicles each. The first session runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are released on Friday afternoons for the following week (Monday to Sunday). Make sure you plan accordingly, as tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable, unless the quarry closes. The tickets cost $10.50 per adult, and the vehicle permit is $15 per session.

The nearby village of Elora is another beautiful spot to visit, and you can add it to your plans for a fun summer day trip. There are tons of cute shops and quaint restaurants to explore.

If you're looking forward to visiting the quarry, make sure you plan ahead and book your tickets in advance so you can enjoy this popular natural wonder.

Elora Quarry

Price: $10.50 per adult, $15 for vehicle permit

When: Reopening June 10, 2022

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Swim in a turquoise pool surrounded by limestone cliffs at this beautiful quarry.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...